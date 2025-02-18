Qatari emir arrives in India on 2-day state visit

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in India on a two-day state visit on Monday.

The emir was welcomed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport in the capital New Delhi, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

“The visit will further strengthen the bonds of India and Qatar,” he said.

Officials said the Qatari leader is accompanied by a high-level delegation and it would be the second visit of the emir of Qatar to India.

Thani had earlier paid a state visit to India in March 2015.

Modi will host the visiting leader for talks on Tuesday, according to the ministry. It said that the two countries have “deep-rooted historical ties of friendship, trust and mutual respect,” adding that the ties between the two countries have continued to strengthen.