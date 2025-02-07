E-Paper | February 07, 2025

Champions Trophy looms large over Pakistan-New Zealand clash

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan speaks at a press conference at Gaddafi Stadium on Friday. — PCB/X.
Rival captains Mohammad Rizwan and Mitchell Santner said on Friday that Pakistan and New Zealand’s weekend clash in a tri-nation series will be a dress rehearsal for their Champions Trophy showdown.

Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa will play a warm-up series ending on February 14 before the eight-team Champions Trophy starts five days later.

“We have the best choice of players so it is an important series and the best preparation for the bigger event, the Champions Trophy,” Pakistan skipper Rizwan told reporters ahead of Saturday’s match in Lahore.

Defending champions Pakistan have suffered a poor record in all formats of cricket in recent years, but their performance has piqued somewhat recently.

They hope to carry forward a winning momentum since Rizwan took the reins in November and they won their first series in Australia in more than two decades by a 2-1 margin.

They have also beat Zimbabwe and inflicted the first-ever home whitewash on South Africa in December.

Santner, who took over New Zealand’s white-ball captaincy last year, said the Champions Trophy would be “at the back of the mind” of his players on Saturday.

Pakistan and New Zealand will also play the opening match of the Champions Trophy in Karachi, kicking off a tournament due to end on March 9.

“I think it’s good prep for us as we are playing a game against Pakistan in similar conditions to probably what we’re going to face in Karachi,” Santner said.

The visiting skipper said his team “have got good fast bowling stock raring to go”, including veteran pacers Tim Southee and Trent Boult, as well as newcomers.

Boult and Southee share 432 ODI wickets between them and last played ODIs for New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup held in India.

The current team has Ben Sears, Will O’Rourke, Matt Henry and Nathan Smith with extra frontline pacer Lockie Ferguson recovering from injury and unlikely to play on Saturday.

New Zealand will take on South Africa in the second match, also in Lahore, on Monday before the hosts play South Africa in Karachi on February 12 with a finale staged two days later.

