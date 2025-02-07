E-Paper | February 07, 2025

JCP appoints nine additional judges to Lahore High Court

Nasir Iqbal Published February 7, 2025 Updated February 7, 2025 07:40am

• No district judges elevated as CJ Aalia withdraws nomination list
• KBA condemns ‘executive subjugation of judiciary’

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Thursday appointed nine additional judges to the Lahore High Court (LHC) after a thorough consideration.

A meeting of the JCP, presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi, nominated advocates Hassan Nawaz Makhdoom, Malik Waqar Haider Awan, Sardar Akbar Ali, Syed Ahsan Raza Kazmi, Malik Javid Iqbal Wains, Muhammad Jawad Zafar, Khalid Ishaq, Malik Muhammad Awais Khalid, and Chaudhry Sultan Mahmood.

Initially, the JCP meeting, held in the Supreme Court’s conference room, was set to consider 10 nominations for the appointment of additional judges to the LHC. However, the commission chose to recommend only the names of nine individuals.

No district and sessions judges were considered for elevation, as LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum withdrew her list. She assured the commission that a new list, including more nominations, would be submitted at a later date.

Similarly, the nominations presented by LHC’s senior puisne judge Shujaat Ali Khan were not considered, as the JCP had previously de-notified Justice Khan as a member of the commission following an objection raised by Justice Munib Akhtar of the Supreme Court.

This objection was based on the interpretation of the third proviso to Article 175(5) of the Constitution, read with Article 1(2) of the 26th Amendment Act (No. XXVI) of 2024. Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan, also a member of the JCP, concurred with the objection, which was subsequently approved by the JCP chairperson.

Before the proceedings began, the members of the commission expressed heartfelt condolences on the death of the wife of Akhtar Hussain, who represents the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) in the commission.

The commission unanimously decided that nominees who did not secure the required majority of the total membership for finalisation this time may be re-nominated for future vacancies.

During the meeting, the nomination of former additional judge Shan Gul, who had not been confirmed earlier, was also discussed. However, JCP members, including Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, suggested that since his name was not before the commission for consideration, his nomination could be reviewed at a later stage.

26th Amendment

In a separate development, Karachi Bar Association (KBA) President Amir Nawaz Warraich and Secretary Rehman Korai, along with their cabinet on behalf of the All Pakistan Lawyers Joint Action Committee, condemned moves to strengthen what they called the “illegitimate” 26th Constitution Amendment.

They also criticised the alleged executive subjugation of the judiciary, including the JCP’s announcement of the appointment of eight new SC judges on Feb 10, the transfer of judges to the Islamabad High Court by the president in consultation with the CJP and concerned chief justices from various high courts, and the alleged granting of seniority to transferred judges without even taking the oath for the IHC.

They labelled the proposed appointments to the Supreme Court as an exercise in court-packing and an effort to alter the status quo before the petitions challenging the 26th Amendment and the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Act were heard.

They also argued that the manner of transfer to the IHC undermines the independence of individual high courts and damages federalism. They emphasised that the transfer process would make high courts and the seniority of their judges subject to outside inductions at the discretion of the president and chief justices concerned, bypassing the constitutional and JCP rules mechanisms for judicial appointments.

They expressed full solidarity with the Islamabad High Court Bar Association, Islamabad District Bar Association and Islamabad Bar Council, as voiced in their joint convention held on Feb 3.

Published in Dawn, February 7th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Depopulating Gaza
Updated 07 Feb, 2025

Depopulating Gaza

The least feasible "solution" is the Trumpian plan for Gaza’s ethnic cleansing and occupation, which is a non-starter.
‘Pause’ in US aid
07 Feb, 2025

‘Pause’ in US aid

THE impact of the Trump administration’s decision to ‘pause’ all US foreign aid programmes, especially those...
Mobilising opposition
07 Feb, 2025

Mobilising opposition

POLITICS makes strange bedfellows. There has not, for quite some time, been a guest list as intriguing as the one...
No time left
Updated 06 Feb, 2025

No time left

Climate change concerns continue to remain a footnote as politics dominates national discourse, surfacing only when disaster strikes.
Karim Aga Khan
06 Feb, 2025

Karim Aga Khan

PRINCE Karim Aga Khan was a man who straddled various worlds and cultures. Beyond his role as spiritual leader of ...
Cotton production
06 Feb, 2025

Cotton production

PAKISTAN’S cotton crop is on the ropes. The crop output has been falling since FY15, when the country harvested a...