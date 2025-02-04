E-Paper | February 04, 2025

FBR demands Rs18bn from tractor maker

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published February 4, 2025 Updated February 4, 2025 08:43am

ISLAMABAD: Following the directives of the Presidency, the inquiry by the audit department of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has finalised a demand of Rs18 billion in sales tax on the tractor maker.

The case relates to an inquiry by the FBR against Millat Tractors Ltd (MTL), related to sales tax thefts under benami laws but the company challenged the action by the FBR at the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO).

The FTO issued three orders against the company during 2022-2023, and the company and the FBR filed seven appeals with the President of Pakistan from Jan 31 to March 2023.

On Nov 11, 2023, the president directed FBR to restore the investigation against MTL over an alleged inadmissible sales tax refund of over Rs12bn obtained on ‘Benami’ transactions for the tax period 2018-2022.

The compliance report submitted by the LTU Lahore to the President of Pakistan, recently, has highlighted that demand of Rs18.21bn has been created against the said company in line with the recommendations of the FTO.

Published in Dawn, February 4th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Balochistan turmoil
04 Feb, 2025

Balochistan turmoil

The govt's most potent counterterrorism weapon can be ensuring Balochistan’s full constitutional rights.
Skewed priorities
04 Feb, 2025

Skewed priorities

OVER the past few years, the people of Pakistan have paid immensely for their state’s failure to expend national...
Fertility puzzle
04 Feb, 2025

Fertility puzzle

THE dramatic fall in global fertility rates — from 4.8 births per woman in 1970 to 2.2 in 2024 — represents one...
Kurram fragility
Updated 03 Feb, 2025

Kurram fragility

JUST as the people of Kurram began to see some relief in the form of convoys laden with essentials reaching...
Inheritance denied
03 Feb, 2025

Inheritance denied

PAKISTAN’s heritage — from the Hindu Kush range to the Indus banks and delta — is a testament to the richness...
Captive shift
03 Feb, 2025

Captive shift

THE objective of the Power Division’s directive to the public distribution companies, including K-Electric, to ...