Internal rifts in PML-N GB chapter perturb leaders

Muhammad Anwar Khan

GILGIT: Internal rifts between two groups of PML-N Gilgit-Baltistan chapter have intensified as both sides are lobbying to get the post of party’s regional president.

PML-N leaders have expre­ssed fears that the acrimony would hurt the party’s chances of winning the regional election to be held later this year.

Both camps, one led by former GB chief minister Hafeezur Rehman and the other by Minister for Agriculture Muha­mmad Anwar Khan, are currently in Islamabad to convince the party’s high command.

Earlier this week, a delegation led by Mr Rehman met with the federal minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Amir Muqam, to discuss the party’s issues.

A statement issued after the meeting said the leaders discussed the current political situation in GB, the upcoming elections in the region and the federal government’s public welfare initiatives.

Groups led by former CM, current minister ‘lobbying’ against each other

The federal minister “reiterated his full support to PML-N Gilgit-Baltistan” for the elections.

He also expressed faith in Mr Rehman’s leadership to ensure the party’s victory.

Two days after the meeting, the group led by Mr Khan also met the federal minister.

Mr Khan, who is also PML-N’s general secretary in GB, expressed reservations over the leadership of Mr Rehman.

HAFEEZUR Rehman

In a statement, the group said Mr Rehman’s tenure as PML-N GB president ended in November last year.

The group, claiming the support of majority electables and old PML-N leaders, demanded the party’s reorganisation in the region.

They claimed that Mr Rehman had been heading the party in GB for more than 20 years, and the party made him the chief minister in 2015.

Mr Rehman has “sidelined the party leadership” and has surrounded himself with like-minded individuals, the group claimed.

Mr Rehman’s policies have “weakened” the party in the region, which will be a challenge in the upcoming elections.

Sources said both group heads had approached the party’s central leadership and conveyed their reservations.

According to sources, the differences between the two groups emerged some years ago.

Last year, when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the region, both groups expressed reservations and criticised each other. The PM had assigned Mr Muqam as a mediator to sort out the differences.

A senior party member told Dawn that differences between the two groups had only intensified since then.

Both have been lobbying against each other for the last two years and it has “weakened the party in the region”.

“Today, the party is disintegrated” ahead of elections,“ the PML-N leader said.

Another party leader said PML-N’s internal differences will benefit someone else in the elections.

“People are quitting the party as “no one was ready to accept each other”, the PML-N leader said.

He warned that if this situation persisted, it would be difficult for the party to win the required number of seats to form a government in GB.

Published in Dawn, February 3rd, 2025