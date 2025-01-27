E-Paper | January 27, 2025

West Indies win Test in Pakistan for first time in 35 years

AFP Published January 27, 2025 Updated January 27, 2025 11:36am
West Indies’ players celebrate the dismissal of Pakistan’s Kashif Ali (R) during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on January 27. — AFP
West Indies’ players celebrate the dismissal of Pakistan’s Kashif Ali (R) during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on January 27. — AFP

Spinner Jomel Warrican took five wickets as the West Indies won a Test match in Pakistan for the first time in nearly 35 years on Monday.

The West Indies won the second Test in Multan by 120 runs on day three to draw the series 1-1.

Pakistan won the first Test by 127 runs, also in Multan.

Warrican finished with nine wickets in the match —19 in the series — to give the hosts a taste of their own medicine on spin-friendly pitches.

The last time the West Indies won a Test in Pakistan was in Faisalabad in November 1990, having gone winless on their 1997 and 2006 tours.

Resuming on 76-4 and chasing 254, Pakistan’s hopes of victory rested on Saud Shakeel but Kevin Sinclair had the left-hander caught in the slip for 13 to further dent the home team’s fading chances.

Babar Azam top-scored with 31 while Mohammad Rizwan made 25.

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Trumpian purge
Updated 27 Jan, 2025

Trumpian purge

For Trump and his MAGA support base, these moves are necessary to preserve what they view as the American way of life.
World Bank’s view
27 Jan, 2025

World Bank’s view

PAKISTAN is at a critical point. Inconsistent and poor economic policies of the past have had an adverse impact on...
Learning losses
27 Jan, 2025

Learning losses

WHEN thermometers in Lahore hit 48°C last May, it led to closures across the region. From Dhaka to Manila, some ...
Gag orders
Updated 26 Jan, 2025

Gag orders

Coercive policies must be abandoned for constitutional freedoms to be inviolable.
Murder on the seas
26 Jan, 2025

Murder on the seas

IT is time Pakistan asserted itself more forcefully and played a bigger role in busting international human...
A free lunch
26 Jan, 2025

A free lunch

THE federal government appears to have gone back on its word to rescind the facility of free electricity for both...