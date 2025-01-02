E-Paper | January 02, 2025

Saudi Arabia executes six Iranians for drug trafficking

AFP Published January 2, 2025 Updated January 2, 2025 09:42am

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has put six Iranians to death for drug trafficking, the interior ministry said on Wednesday, after a year in which it carried out a record number of executions, according to a tally of official reports.

The six were executed in Dammam, on the Gulf coast, for having “clandestinely introduced hashish” into the kingdom, the ministry said in a statement carried by the official SPA news agency without specifying when.

Iran summoned the Saudi ambassador to hear a “strong protest” against the “unacceptable” violation of “the rules and norms of international law”, the foreign ministry in Tehran said.

“Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Tehran was summoned,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that Tehran conveyed its “strong protest” against Riyadh’s action, which it described as “unacceptable” and a violation of “the rules and norms of international law”

Tehran summons Riyadh’s envoy over the executions

Saudi Arabia carried out at least 338 executions in 2024, sharply up on the 170 recorded in 2023 and the highest number in decades. Human rights group Amnesty International, which has been documenting executions in the kingdom since the 1990s, has said the previous highs were 196 in 2022 and 192 in 1995.

Convicted drug traffickers made up at least 117 of those put to death last year, agency’s tally showed.

There has been a flurry of executions of convicted drug traffickers since the kingdom ended a moratorium on the use of the death penalty for drug offences two years ago.

In 2023, the authorities launched a highly publicised anti-drugs campaign involving a series of raids and arrests.

Saudi Arabia has become a major market for the addictive psychostimulant captagon, which was produced in huge quantities in Syria during the civil war which culminated in the overthrow of longtime strongman Bashar al-Assad last month.

In September, more than 30 Arab and international human rights groups denounced the “sharp increase” in executions of people convicted on drug charges.

‘Sharp increase’

Foreigners made up 129 of the 338 people executed in 2024, another record. They included 25 Yemenis, 24 Pakistanis, 17 Egyptians, 16 Syrians, 14 Nigerians, 13 Jordanians and seven Ethiopians.

In March 2022, Saudi Arabia executed 81 people in a single day for “terrorist crimes”, sparking international outrage. Only China and Iran executed more people than Saudi Arabia in 2023, according to Amnesty, which has yet to publish its 2024 figures.

The Saudi authorities say the death penalty is necessary to maintain public order and is only used after all avenues for appeal have been exhausted.

The kingdom severed relations with Iran in 2016 after its diplomatic missions in Tehran and second city Mashhad were attacked by protesters angered by the execution of cleric Nimr al-Nimr. Diplomatic ties were restored in March 2023, after a rapprochement brokered by China.

Published in Dawn, January 2nd, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Economic plan
Updated 02 Jan, 2025

Economic plan

Absence of policy reforms allows the bureaucracy a lot of space to wriggle out of responsibility.
On life support
02 Jan, 2025

On life support

PAKISTAN stands at a precarious crossroads as we embark on a new year. Pildat’s Quality of Democracy report has...
Harsh sentence
02 Jan, 2025

Harsh sentence

USING lawfare to swiftly get rid of political opponents makes a mockery of the legal system, especially when ...
Looking ahead
Updated 01 Jan, 2025

Looking ahead

The dawn of 2025 brings with it hope of a more constructive path to much-needed stability.
On the front lines
Updated 01 Jan, 2025

On the front lines

THE human cost of terrorism in 2024 was staggering. The ISPR reports 383 officers and soldiers embraced martyrdom...
Avoiding reform
01 Jan, 2025

Avoiding reform

PAKISTAN’S economic growth significantly slowed down to a modest 0.92pc during the first quarter of the present...