E-Paper | December 26, 2024

Russian LPG prices halve

Reuters Published December 26, 2024 Updated December 26, 2024 10:03am

MOSCOW: Domestic prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in Russia halved in December from the previous month due to an influx of the fuel, exports of which have been curbed by European sanctions, Reuters calculations showed.

The European Union’s sanctions against Russia’s LPG took effect on Dec. 20. The restrictions were proposed last year by Poland, one of Russia’s largest LPG importers.

LPG, or propane and butane, is mainly used as fuel for cars, heating and to produce other petrochemicals.

A sharp rise of LPG supplies to the domestic market led to a collapse in wholesale prices in Russia to around 14,000 roubles ($140) per metric ton in December from 28,000 roubles at the end of November, according to Reuters calculations based on trading sources and data from a local commodity exchange.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Afghan strikes
Updated 26 Dec, 2024

Afghan strikes

The military option has been employed by the govt apparently to signal its unhappiness over the state of affairs with Afghanistan.
Revamping tax policy
26 Dec, 2024

Revamping tax policy

THE tax bureaucracy appears to have convinced the government that it can boost revenues simply by taking harsher...
Betraying women voters
26 Dec, 2024

Betraying women voters

THE ECP’s recent pledge to eliminate the gender gap among voters falls flat in the face of troubling revelations...
Kurram ‘roadmap’
Updated 25 Dec, 2024

Kurram ‘roadmap’

The state must provide ironclad guarantees that the local population will be protected from all forms of terrorism.
Snooping state
25 Dec, 2024

Snooping state

THE state’s attempts to pry into citizens’ internet activities continue apace. The latest in this regard is a...
A welcome first step
25 Dec, 2024

A welcome first step

THE commencement of a dialogue between the PTI and the coalition parties occupying the treasury benches in ...