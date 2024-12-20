E-Paper | December 20, 2024

Gujrat police kill 4 suspects in 14-hour long ‘encounter’

Our Correspondent Published December 20, 2024 Updated December 20, 2024 10:48am

GUJRAT: At least four people, namely an alleged drug dealer who was also proclaimed offender, his nephew and two accomplices, were killed in at least 14-hour long ‘encounter’ with police in Hanj village of Kakrali police on Thursday.

The main suspect, Faisal Shehzad, was allegedly involved in killing an Elite Force official and injuring another in an encounter three days back.

Hundreds of rounds and dozens of teargas shells and grenades were also used in the encounter, which started on Wednesday afternoon and continued until 7am on Thursday morning.

Police said a team, led by DSP Zeeshan, had reached the Hanj village to trace Faisal.

As soon as they started demolishing the front wall of his house with machinery, Faisal and his accomplices opened fire from inside.

Police also retaliated and more contingent of police reached as the back-up while the exchange of heavy firing continued until Thursday morning.

As soon as the firing stopped, police found four bodies from the house that were later identified as those of Faisal, his 20-year-old nephew Safiur Rehman and two accomplices, Naveed Akhtar (24), a resident of Khawaspur and Nomi (30) of Lalamusa.

Police shifted the bodies of the deceased to the Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital for autopsy.

Gujrat District Police Officer Dr Mustanser Atta Bajwa and SP Riaz Ahmed Naz led the police operation.

It is learnt police had earlier erased the structures of two outhouses of Faisal in the same village.

Sources said police were not expecting Faisal to be present in his newly-built concrete house.

They had to ask for back-up from the Elite Force contingent when the suspect was found there. Police had earlier detained a brother of Faisal after the first encounter three days ago.

After the encounter, Rehmania Police Station SHO Haji Sagheer Ahmed Bhaddar appeared in a media report and claimed that police had taken revenge of a police officer, adding that anybody who would try to kill any officer would meet the treatment.

MURDER: A bike rider was shot dead by the firing of unidentified armed men in front of Nayyer Mall along the Old GT Road in Sadar police precincts late on Wednesday.

Reports said that Faizan of Chah Berriwala, along with wife of his elder brother, was returning home from River Garden after meeting some relatives.

As soon as they reached near the mall, two armed motorcyclists tried to stop them and upon failing to do so, they opened fire. Faizan died on the spot whereas his sister-in-law remained unhurt.

The suspects fled the scene as police reached the spot.

A Punjab Forensic Science Agency team also reached there and collected forensic evidence whereas the body was shifted to the Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital ABSTH where doctors conducted autopsy and handed over the body to the heirs.

Sadar police have registered the case against the unidentified suspects under sections 302 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code on the report of Asghar Ali, the father of deceased and started investigation.

Published in Dawn, December 20th, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tax amendments
Updated 20 Dec, 2024

Tax amendments

Bureaucracy gimmicks have not produced results, will not do so in the future.
Cricket breakthrough
20 Dec, 2024

Cricket breakthrough

IT had been made clear to Pakistan that a Champions Trophy without India was not even a distant possibility, even if...
Troubled waters
20 Dec, 2024

Troubled waters

LURCHING from one crisis to the next, the Pakistani state has been consistent in failing its vulnerable citizens....
Madressah oversight
Updated 19 Dec, 2024

Madressah oversight

Bill should be reconsidered and Directorate General of Religious Education, formed to oversee seminaries, should not be rolled back.
Kurram’s misery
Updated 19 Dec, 2024

Kurram’s misery

The state must recognise that allowing such hardship to continue undermines its basic duty to protect citizens’ well-being.
Hiking gas rates
19 Dec, 2024

Hiking gas rates

IMPLEMENTATION of a new Ogra recommendation to increase the gas prices by an average 8.7pc or Rs142.45 per mmBtu in...