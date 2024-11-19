PM Shehbaz wants action against tax evaders expedited

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the authorities concerned to expedite action against tax defaulters and evaders as well as their facilitators.

“Accelerate actions against tax defaulters and bring the tax evaders and their facilitators to book,” the prime minister said while receiving a briefing from the finance ministry regarding the country’s economy and the recent meeting with the IMF delegation, according to a press release issued by the PM Office media wing.

“The country’s economy can progress well when all the stakeholders meet their responsibilities. All sectors should pay taxes to play their role in the national progress,” he added.

He said economy was on the path to stability and stock market was showing brisk business due to the steps taken in this regard.

The premier said foreign inves­t­ment was a reflection of confidence in government’s policies.

He was earlier briefed on the economic indicators and the current situation of inflation.

At the meeting, the finance ministry also apprised the prime minister of the steps being taken against tax evasion and those facilitating such theft.

The prime minister stressed that public relief should be given top priority, highlighting that all possible measures were being taken to fulfil public promises.

He also expressed satisfaction over the sliding down of the inflation rate from 38 per cent to 7pc and said the interest rate was lowered from 22pc to 15pc which would spur business activities and create jobs opportunities in the country.

The meeting was attended by ministers including Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ahad Cheema, Attaullah Tarar, Dr Mussadik Malik, Ali Pervaiz Malik, PM’s coordinator Rana Ahsan Afzal and other senior officials.

PM Shehbaz observed that foreign reserves had increased due to a surge in exports and record remittances. He also praised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and the provincial government for reforms in the agriculture sector.

Dengue in Bangladesh

Separately, PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed sorrow over the loss of lives due to dengue outbreak in Bangladesh.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives due to the dengue outbreak in Bangladesh,” the prime minister wrote on X.

He stated, “Pakistan stands in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Bangladesh at this difficult time and we stand ready to assist in whatever way we can.”

Published in Dawn, November 19th, 2024