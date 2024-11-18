E-Paper | November 18, 2024

Pakistan win toss, bat in final T20 against hosts Australia

AFP Published November 18, 2024 Updated November 18, 2024 01:09pm
Pakistan captain Salman Agha wins the toss and opts to bat in the third and final T20 against Australia in Hobart on November 18. — Photo via X/@TheRealPCB
Pakistan captain Salman Agha wins the toss and opts to bat in the third and final T20 against Australia in Hobart on November 18. — Photo via X/@TheRealPCB

Pakistan captain Salman Agha won the toss and opted to bat in the third and final T20 against Australia in Hobart on Monday.

The hosts have already wrapped up the series after winning a rain-hit match in Brisbane by 29 runs and then in Sydney by 13 runs.

Pakistan made three changes with captain and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan apparently resting and Agha leading the team for the first time.

Sahibzada Farhan is set to move up the order and open alongside Babar Azam with Haseebullah Khan keeping wicket.

Seamer Jahandad Khan comes in to make his debut in place of Naseem Shah.

Australia named an unchanged side.

Australia: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short, Josh Inglis (capt), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, and Spencer Johnson

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Sahibzada Farhan, Haseebullah Khan, Usman Khan, Salman Agha (capt), Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, and Sufiyan Muqeem

Umpires: Sam Nogajski (AUS) and Shawn Craig (AUS)

TV Umpire: Donovan Koch (RSA)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)

