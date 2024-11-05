E-Paper | November 05, 2024

Kamala’s ancestral village in India prays for her victory

Reuters Published November 5, 2024 Updated November 5, 2024 09:45am
A man rides his bicycle past a banner of US Vice President Kamala Harris installed alongside a road in the village of Thulasendrapuram, where Harris’s maternal grandfather was born more than a century ago, in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, India, July 27, 2024 — Reuters File Photo.
A man rides his bicycle past a banner of US Vice President Kamala Harris installed alongside a road in the village of Thulasendrapuram, where Harris’s maternal grandfather was born more than a century ago, in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, India, July 27, 2024 — Reuters File Photo.

THULASENDRAPURAM: Residents in US Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ ancestral village in southern India were preparing to hold prayers on election day on Tuesday in a Hindu temple more than 8,000 miles (13,000 km) from Washington.

Harris’ maternal grandfather P. V. Gopalan was born more than a century ago in the leafy village of Thulasendrapuram in what is now southern India’s Tamil Nadu state.

“There will be a special prayer on Tuesday morning at the temple,” G. Manikandan, a villager who runs a small store near the temple, said. “Celebrations will follow if she wins.”

At the temple, Harris’ name is engraved into a stone that lists public donations, along with that of her grandfather.

Outside, a large banner wishes “the daughter of the land” success in the election.

Gopalan and his family migrated a few hundred miles to the coastal city of Chennai, Tamil Nadu’s capital, where he worked as a high-ranking government official until his retirement.

The village received global attention four years ago, when its residents prayed for victory for Harris’ Democratic Party in 2020 before celebrating her inauguration as US Vice President by setting off firecrackers and distributing food.

Harris and her Republican rival Donald Trump were scrambling to get supporters to the polls in an historically close contest, which means it could take days for the winner to emerge.

Published in Dawn, November 5th, 2024

US Elections 2024
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Smog hazard
Updated 05 Nov, 2024

Smog hazard

The catastrophe unfolding in Lahore is a product of authorities’ repeated failure to recognise environmental impact of rapid urbanisation.
Monetary policy
05 Nov, 2024

Monetary policy

IN an aggressive move, the State Bank on Monday reduced its key policy rate by a hefty 250bps to 15pc. This is the...
Cultural power
05 Nov, 2024

Cultural power

AS vital modes of communication, art and culture have the power to overcome social and international barriers....
Disregarding CCI
Updated 04 Nov, 2024

Disregarding CCI

The failure to regularly convene CCI meetings means that the process of democratic decision-making is falling apart.
Defeating TB
04 Nov, 2024

Defeating TB

CONSIDERING the fact that Pakistan has the fifth highest burden of tuberculosis in the world as per the World Health...
Ceasefire charade
Updated 04 Nov, 2024

Ceasefire charade

The US talks of peace, while simultaneously arming and funding their Israeli allies, are doomed to fail, and are little more than a charade.