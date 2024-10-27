Two ‘high-value targets’ neutralised in katcha area IBO: Punjab police

Punjab Police on Sunday neutralised two suspected dacoits, identified as “high-value targets,” in an intelligence-based operation in Rahim Yar Khan.

The operation took place in Kacha Jamal Din Wali, where Badla Manglani and Qasim Chachar, allegedly involved in the martyrdom of Constable Akbar Gopang in Bhong, were killed.

In May 2023, the same suspects allegedly martyred Sindh Police Assistant Sub Inspector Amanullah Abro by opening fire on him. Cases had been registered against the slain suspects in both Rahim Yar Khan district and Ghotki district of Sindh.

Mangalani and Chachar were wanted for various crimes, including robbery, extortion, kidnapping for ransom, and the martyrdom of police personnel.

According to a statement from the Punjab Police spokesperson, information was received about the presence of the suspects in the mango orchards of Kacha Jamal Din Wali, prompting a swift police response.

“Upon seeing the police, the dacoits opened fire, leading to police responding and triggering a gunfight,” the statement said.

“When the exchange ended, two bodies were recovered, later identified as Badla Manglani and Qasim Chachar. Their bodies were transferred to a hospital for further legal proceedings.”

According to the statement, police recovered heavy weaponry, including Kalashnikov rifles, ammunition and a stolen motorcycle.

A police search operation is also underway in the area, while the suspects were likely planning a major crime in the region.

“But the timely police action thwarted their intentions,” the spokesperson added.

The operation involved in-charge CIA Bhong Jibran Jerad, In-charge Chowki Jamal Din Wali and other police teams, who used armoured vehicles.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar praised District Police Officer Rizwan Umar Gondal and the team for their outstanding performance in this action against criminals in the area. He also instructed DPO Rahim Yar Khan to continue IBOs.

Earlier this month, gangsters from the Katcha area allegedly kidnapped three people, including two Hindus, from their home in the Kalywali area within Bhong police jurisdiction.

DPO Gondal dispatched a team to work on their recovery, while Kabul Sukhani, the ringleader of the Sukhani Gang who carries a bounty of Rs10 million on his head, claimed responsibility for the kidnappings.

Throughout September, 12 people were abducted from different parts of Rahim Yar Khan, leaving citizens, businessmen and politicians alarmed by the rise in kidnappings for ransom. The katcha dacoits use honeytraps and direct abduction strategies to kidnap people from roads and residential areas.

Straddling the border between Sindh and Punjab, the katcha area has long provided a safe haven for criminals.