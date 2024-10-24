E-Paper | October 24, 2024

Mongolia failed to cooperate in Putin arrest: ICC

AFP Published October 24, 2024 Updated October 24, 2024 10:14pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during the Brics Summit in Kazan on October 24. — AFP
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during the Brics Summit in Kazan on October 24. — AFP

The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Thursday accused member state Mongolia of failing to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin during a trip there last month and referred the matter for further action.

The Russian leader visited Ulaanbaatar in early September despite an arrest warrant issued against him by the Hague-based court, for the alleged illegal deportation of Ukrainian children after his troops invaded the country in 2022.

“The International Criminal Court found that, by failing to arrest Mr Putin while he was on its territory and surrender him to the Court, Mongolia has failed to comply with the Court’s request to cooperate,” the ICC said in a statement.

The Rome Statute, the court’s founding treaty signed by all member states, compels countries to arrest wanted suspects.

“States Parties and those accepting the court’s jurisdiction are duty-bound to arrest and surrender individuals subject to ICC warrants, regardless of official position or nationality,” the ICC’s judges said.

“In view of the seriousness of Mongolia’s failure to cooperate with the court, the chamber deemed it necessary to refer the matter to the Assembly of States Parties,” the judges said, referring to the ICC’s overseer body.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Putin in March 2023. It said there were “reasonable grounds to believe” that Putin “bears responsibility for the war crime of unlawful deportation” of Ukrainian children to Russia.

Kyiv says thousands of Ukrainian children were forcibly deported from orphanages and other state institutions after Russian forces took control of swathes of the country in its 2022 invasion. Russia said it moved some children away from areas close to the fighting for their own protection.

Moscow has dismissed the warrant as having no consequence, but the Mongolia trip marked Putin’s first to an ICC member in the 18 months since it had been issued.

Last year, he called off a visit to a Brics summit in South Africa, another ICC member, after internal and external pressure on Pretoria to arrest the Russian leader should he attend.

Past instances of ICC members failing to execute arrest warrants have had little consequence.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Curtain call
Updated 24 Oct, 2024

Curtain call

There is hope that under Justice Afridi, SC can move beyond the discord and heal the fractures that developed under CJP Isa’s watch.
IMF’s estimate
24 Oct, 2024

IMF’s estimate

THE IMF’s economic growth projection of 3.2pc for Pakistan falls short of the 3.5pc target that the government has...
Religious exchanges
24 Oct, 2024

Religious exchanges

STRAINED relations between Pakistan and India prevent followers of different faiths from visiting sacred sites on ...
Unliveable cities
Updated 23 Oct, 2024

Unliveable cities

The state must pay heed to suggestions of the ADB, which describes nation’s urban centres as “congested, unattractive and polluted”.
Ending polio
23 Oct, 2024

Ending polio

WITH polio cases in Pakistan rising sharply in recent weeks, the government has unveiled the National Emergency...
Small relief
23 Oct, 2024

Small relief

HELPED by a tepid domestic demand and significant growth in home remittances, the country’s current account ...