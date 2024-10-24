E-Paper | October 24, 2024

Lahore-based coworking startup Colabs raises $2m in pre Series A funding round

Dawn.com Published October 24, 2024 Updated October 24, 2024 04:05pm

Lahore-based startup Colabs, which provides small and medium enterprises, entrepreneurs and freelancers with spaces and a tech platform to build and grow businesses, announced on Thursday that it raised $2 million in Pre-Series A further funding round.

In a press statement, the startup announced that it had “raised an additional $2m in pre-series A, bringing the total to over $5m in venture capital funding from top investors”.

“This funding marks a pivotal moment for Colabs as we set our sights on the vibrant MENA market, with a particular focus on Saudi Arabia’s flourishing entrepreneurial ecosystem,” said Omar Shah, co-founder of Colabs.

The company currently has more than 10 locations, 5,000 members, and partnerships with companies like EY, Endeavor, Spotify, and Google Cloud.

The statement also highlighted that the company is set to expand to Saudi Arabia with the new $2m funding, aiming to replicate “its success by promoting a culture of innovation, networking, and community building” in the country.

“Despite challenges in the global coworking industry, Colabs is the only coworking space in Pakistan to raise venture capital funding (post-WeWork crash),” the statement read, adding it secured over total funding of $5m from top investors “led by Shorooq Partners, Indus valley capital, Fatima Gobi Ventures, Zayn VC, and other leading angels”.

It noted that “despite the lack of government support and a challenging economic landscape, Pakistan’s IT and tech sectors have remained resilient”, adding that Colabs offered free workspace and internet access during “times of turmoil”.

Additionally, the company has also partnered with Google Cloud, launching “Google Cloud for Startups” to provide startups countrywide with sessions on data transformation, generative AI, and cybersecurity.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
press release
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Curtain call
Updated 24 Oct, 2024

Curtain call

There is hope that under Justice Afridi, SC can move beyond the discord and heal the fractures that developed under CJP Isa’s watch.
IMF’s estimate
24 Oct, 2024

IMF’s estimate

THE IMF’s economic growth projection of 3.2pc for Pakistan falls short of the 3.5pc target that the government has...
Religious exchanges
24 Oct, 2024

Religious exchanges

STRAINED relations between Pakistan and India prevent followers of different faiths from visiting sacred sites on ...
Unliveable cities
Updated 23 Oct, 2024

Unliveable cities

The state must pay heed to suggestions of the ADB, which describes nation’s urban centres as “congested, unattractive and polluted”.
Ending polio
23 Oct, 2024

Ending polio

WITH polio cases in Pakistan rising sharply in recent weeks, the government has unveiled the National Emergency...
Small relief
23 Oct, 2024

Small relief

HELPED by a tepid domestic demand and significant growth in home remittances, the country’s current account ...