E-Paper | October 15, 2024

Fossil of new reptile species found in Brazil

Reuters Published October 15, 2024 Updated October 15, 2024 07:54am
RODRIGO Temp Muller, a palaeontologist, holds a fossil of Gondwanax paraisensis, a species that lived 237 million years ago.—Reuters
RODRIGO Temp Muller, a palaeontologist, holds a fossil of Gondwanax paraisensis, a species that lived 237 million years ago.—Reuters

SAO POLESINE: Scientists in Brazil announced the discovery of one of the world’s oldest fossils believed to belong to an ancient reptile dating back some 237 million years that could help explain the rise of the dinosaurs.

Named Gondwanax paraisensis, the four-legged reptile species was roughly the size of a small dog with a long tail, or about 1 meter long and weighing between 3 and 6 kg, the scientists said in a statement on Monday.

The small reptile would have likely roamed the land of what is today southern Brazil, when the world was much hotter.

The fossil has been identified as a new silesaurid, an extinct group of reptiles. Paleontologists debate whether silesaurids were true dinosaurs or possibly a precursor to the creatures that once dominated the Earth.

“Understanding the characteristics of these precursors could shed light on what was crucial for the dinosaurs’ evolutionary success,” the statement said.

Unearthed in a rock layer dating back to the Triassic period, between 252 million and 201 million years ago, the Gondwanax paraisensis fossil comes from the time when dinosaurs as well as mammals, crocodiles, turtles and frogs first arose.

In 2014, physician Pedro Lucas Porcela Aurelio found the fossil in the town of Paraiso do Sul in Brazil’s southernmost Rio Grande do Sul state.

He donated it to a local university in 2021, kicking off three years of research. “Being the first human to touch something from 237 million years ago is extraordinary,” Aurelio said.

Published in Dawn, October 15th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Conciliatory approach
Updated 15 Oct, 2024

Conciliatory approach

Pakistan can only move forward when disillusioned segments of society are given their constitutional rights.
PCB mess
15 Oct, 2024

PCB mess

PAKISTAN cricket is in a state of turmoil — all the way from the boardroom to the field. Several decisions have...
Police brutality
15 Oct, 2024

Police brutality

IS our police leadership so devoid of ideas that cracking down on unarmed civilians is their only means of ...
SCO summit
Updated 14 Oct, 2024

SCO summit

All quarters, including political parties, must ensure that no hurdles are placed in the way of the SCO summit.
Not the answer
14 Oct, 2024

Not the answer

THE recent report from Justice Project Pakistan shows how urgently Pakistan needs to rethink its use of the death...
Foul killing
14 Oct, 2024

Foul killing

THE chasm between the powerful and the vulnerable, coupled with radicalisation within law enforcement, has turned...