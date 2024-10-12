SC verdict opened door to intervention in Constitution: Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan regrets that a Supreme Court verdict opened the door to intervention in the Constitution and the door now seems difficult to shut.

“We don’t wish to interfere with the powers of any institution but the parliament has the right of oversight [of the working of all institutions]. A Supreme Court verdict in the past made such an intervention in the Constitution that it appears difficult to close this door,” he said, apparently in reference to the July 12 verdict of the apex court on reserved seats in the assemblies.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of the Revised Rules of Procedure of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab on Friday, he said the provinces did get certain powers after 18th Amendment but those powers were not further devolved.

He said all assemblies should go beyond routine lawmaking and focus on improving public trust in their working and that the revised rules were a step in this respect.

Mr Khan said the House took a significant step towards enhancing its legislative and oversight capacities with the launch of the revised rules designed to improve the assembly’s operations by fostering greater transparency, inclusivity and accountability.

Gives directions for issuance of production orders of arrested MPAs

Highlighting the evolving nature of the Constitution and Rules, the PA speaker emphasised that they must adapt to meet the challenges of modern times.

“We live in an era where democratic institutions are under immense pressure from polarisation, extremism and economic issues like inflation and unemployment.

It is in the Parliament where we can reimagine governance, rebuild public trust and reshape the social contract between the state and its citizens.“

Mr Khan extended his gratitude to the Assembly Secretariat, Secretary General Amer Habib Chaudhry and Usama Khawar Ghumman, a constitutional expert, for their pivotal roles in supporting these reforms.

He also acknowledged the valuable contributions of members from both the treasury and opposition benches, who actively participated in the extensive consultations held by the Special Committee on Rules of Procedure revision.

The revised rules introduce significant amendments that include opening committee hearings to the public and media, live streaming of assembly proceedings and ensuring that all committee reports are made publicly available. Members can now speak in any regional language.

The reforms also enhance legislative oversight by empowering the standing committees with the authority to initiate inquiries independently and expanding their role in fiscal oversight, including post-budget discussions.

The introduction of an annual session calendar and a comprehensive Code of Conduct for members ensures better operational efficiency and ethical governance.

Production orders: Expressing concerns at detention of Punjab Assembly members by police without first bringing it into his notice, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan has given directions for issuance of production orders of all arrested MPAs.

During the house proceedings on Friday, the speaker took notice of the complaints by the opposition that its MPAs were being detained in various cities, saying that four MPAs were sitting in the house at present on production orders.

The speaker directed that those joining the proceedings on production orders should remain in the MPAs’ hostel until prorogation of the session.

He regretted that he was not being informed by police before arresting any MPA and that he could not sleep for the last two nights because of the issue.

He pledged to resolve the problem there and then, and asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman to inform the house of the reasons behind the arrests within two minutes.

The minister denied that the opposition lawmakers had been arrested and alleged that the opposition members were telling lies on the issue.

The speaker directed the minister as well as the opposition leader to come fully prepared for a detailed discussion on the subject in the next sitting as the proceedings were adjourned for Monday afternoon.

Earlier, PML-N MPA Ahmed Ahsan Iqbal objected to hoisting of banners carrying portraits of PTI founder Imran Khan in the house and termed it against the rules.

At this, the opposition members carried the banner out of the house.

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2024