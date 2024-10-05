E-Paper | October 05, 2024

England pacers face ‘test of character’ in tough Pakistan conditions: Crawley

AFP Published October 5, 2024 Updated October 5, 2024 01:25pm
ENGLAND cricketers attend a training session at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday.—AFP
MULTAN: Opener Zak Crawley said on Friday that England’s young pace attack will face a “test of character” in their upcoming Test series in Pakistan where a pitch baked by searing temperatures and surging smog levels await.

The team touched down this week in the central city of Multan, which will host the first two of a three-match Test series starting on Monday.

With training underway, temperatures are 37 degrees Celsius (99 degrees Fahrenheit) and air pollution is up to 27 times the level deemed safe by the World Health Organization, according to monitoring firm IQAir.

“It will be challenging, but we have got all the things in place to counter that,” said Crawley, returning to the squad after missing a home series against Sri Lanka with a fractured finger.

“We are looking forward to that challenge,” the 26-year-old told reporters in Multan. “We have been talking about it for the last couple of weeks.”

He predicted England’s quintet of pace bowlers — on their maiden tours of Pakistan — would particularly face a “test of character and test of skill”.

With experienced pace duo James Anderson and Stuart Broad now retired, the baton of pace bowling is with Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Gus Atkinson, Olly Stone and Chris Woakes.

“These young guys have got a lot of skill,” said Crawley. “Being young brings in energy and fire in the belly as well, and I am sure they will be raring to go and do well.”

Pakistan’s international cricket performance is in dire straits, and the red-ball team has lost all five matches during the tenure of skipper Shan Masood which began last year.

Last month they suffered a humiliating first-ever 2-0 home series defeat to low-ranked Bangladesh.

ENGLAND opener Zak Crawley speaks during a media conference at the Multan Cricket Stadium.—APP
ENGLAND opener Zak Crawley speaks during a media conference at the Multan Cricket Stadium.—APP

Crawley is one of the eight players on England’s Test squad who also played in the team beating Pakistan 3-0 in 2022, inflicting on them their first whitewash at home.

“I think we will put pressure on the opp­o­­nents, like the last time,” said Craw­ley, citing England’s aggressive “Baz­ball” tactics, dubbed after the nickname of head coach Brendon McCullum. “The finger is good and I have recovered well,” Crawley said about his recovery from injury. I am absolutely raring to go. I can’t wait.“

The second Test starts in Multan on October 15 with the final match played in Rawa­lpindi from October 24.

