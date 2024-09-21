Detention orders issued for 5 PTI leaders as party gears up for Lahore rally

Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Syed Musa Raza on Saturday issued detention orders for five PTI leaders, including its Lahore Vice President Akmal Khan Bari, as the party geared up for a power show at Kahna.

The stand-off between the PTI and the Punjab government ended late last night, as the former was finally granted permission to hold the rally, subject to compliance with 43 conditions.

The party had earlier sought permission to hold its much-anticipated gathering at the iconic Greater Iqbal park that houses Minar-i-Pakistan. However, it was allocated Kahna along the Lahore Ring Road.

According to the DC’s order issued today, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, five PTI leaders were to be detained for 30 days from the date of arrest under sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance.

The PTI leaders comprised Shahzaib Khan, Akhtar Munna, Mazhar Shah, Raja Shafiq and Bari, the order said, adding they were “prejudicial to the public safety” and MPO.

“They create problems for the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and incite the public through their objectionable speeches,” it said, adding that the leaders were always at the forefront to destroy the public peace and law and order.

Yesterday, while addressing a public gathering in the Gulu Dheri area in Swabi, former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser said that PTI workers and leaders were fully prepared for another “momentous” public meeting “for constitutional supremacy”.

The Punjab government has reportedly set “43 conditions”, one of which is a public apology from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for his widely condemned speech at PTI’s Islamabad gathering on Sept 8.

While the PTI team has said they refused to guarantee an apology, Insaf Lawyers Forum President Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan said Gandapur “may clarify his position during his speech at the Lahore power show”.

Another stipulation is that the rally be held between 3pm and 6pm. However, Ishtiaq Ahmad said the PTI team did not agree to this and the deputy commissioner agreed that the government would not force this condition.

An officer in the chief minister’s office told Dawn that the government had officially decided to allow the PTI to hold its power show but would make ‘clandestine’ efforts to reduce the turnout from outside Lahore.

The permission letter carrying 43 conditions made organisers responsible for ensuring stage security, security of male and female enclosures, emergency exits, measures for avoiding and controlling stampedes and adequate parking by hiring private security and volunteers.

One restriction stated that mass public rallies from outside of the city should not disturb life within Lahore. It also stated that no anti-state or anti-institution sloganeering and statements be done during the power show.

Another condition stated that all those facing cases for hate speech at the previous Islamabad rally should not be allowed to participate or appear on stage. It also said no proclaimed offender would participate in the public meeting.

Similarly, no Afghan flag would be allowed to be hoisted and no “Afghan-paid manpower” to be brought to the rally. Another condition mentioned that in case of any untoward incident, the organisers would be held responsible.

The rally had been a bone of contention since July, when PTI initially sou­ght permission for the public meeting.

The Punjab government eventually allowed the PTI rally after Lahore High Court’s three-member bench ordered DC Raza to decide on the PTI application by 5pm yesterday.