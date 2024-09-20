E-Paper | September 20, 2024

Newly-wed couple killed over ‘honour’ in Orangi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 20, 2024 Updated September 20, 2024 07:59am

KARACHI: A newly-wed couple was gunned down, and their relative injured over ‘honour’ in Orangi Town on Thursday, according to police.

They added that Saira, 19, and her husband Najam Javed were killed, while their relative, Zubair Bari, 50, was injured in Tori Bangash Colony over ‘honour’.

The suspect, Mubashir Husain, the brother of the murdered woman, was arrested, and the pistol used in the incident was recovered from his possession.

Iqbal Market police SHO Aslam Khan said the victims had married around a month ago of their own free will, but the marriage was opposed by the girl’s family. On Thursday, the injured Zubair invited the girl’s family to a reconciliation meeting through a local jirga, during which the suspect Mubashir opened fire, killing the couple.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for legal formalities.

Police Surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed said Saira sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the head, while Mrs Laila Rafiq suffered five bullet wounds to her chest and abdomen.

Woman falls victim to ‘honour-killing’

In a separate incident, a young married woman was killed in an ‘honour-killing’ in Sohrab Goth on Thursday.

Sohrab Goth police SHO Wazir Ali said Mrs Rafiq, 26, was gunned down over ‘honour’ at a home in Noor Khan Goth off Superhighway.

According to the initial investigation, two suspects entered the residence and shot the woman before fleeing the scene. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2024

