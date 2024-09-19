Kamran, Salman shine as Markhors continue perfect run

MARKHORS batter Kamran Ghulam celebrates scoring a century during the Champions One-day Cup match against Dolphins at the Iqbal Stadium on Wednesday. —courtesy PCB

FAISALABAD: A brilliant century from Kamran Ghulam, all-round heroics by Salman Ali Agha and a vital half-century by skipper Mohammad Rizwan helped Markhors beat Dolphins by 92 runs in the Champions One-Day Cup here at the Iqbal Stadium on Wednesday.

It was Markhors’ third win in as many matches, as they continued their domination in the tournament.

Chasing a total of 285 runs, Dolphins succumbed to 192 in 43.5 overs. Salman, after contributing 49 runs with the bat in the first innings returned to take 3-34 in his 10 overs.

Earlier, Kamran Ghulam hit his second century of the tournament, accumulating 113 runs after walking into bat in the first over. He also shared a 122-run third-wicket partnership with skipper Rizwan (51 off 67, three fours and a six).

Kamran hit 12 fours and three sixes in the 110 balls he faced while Salman chipped in with three fours and one six in his 47-ball outing. The duo also shared a 71-run fourth-wicket partnership after Rizwan’s departure in 27th over.

Muhammad Imran’s 27 off 25 balls with the help of two massive sixes helped Markhors cross the 250-run mark. Zahid Mehmood remained unbeaten for 15 runs off 14 balls hitting one four.

Faheem Ashraf took 4-50 while Mir Hamza returned with two wickets. Usman Qadir and Sameen Gul dismissed one batter each.

Dolphins, who opted to chase earlier in the day, found themselves reeling throughout the pursuit of 285-run target as they were reduced to 13-2 and then 99-5 when Saud Shakeel (41 off 56) top edged Salman to short fine leg. Asif Ali fought back with a half-century but it was not enough as he fell for 50 off 43 balls hitting three four and three sixes.

Apart from Salman’s tight bowling, Imran’s three-wicket burst (3-28) also helped Markhors to reduce Dolphins from 135-5 to 161-8 effectively ending all their chances to win.

Scores in brief:

MARKHORS 284-9 in 50 overs (Kamran Ghulam 113, Mohammad Rizwan 51, Salman Ali Agha 49, Muhammad Imran 27; Faheem Ashraf 4-50, Mir Hamza 2-26); DOLPHINS 192 in 43.5 overs (Asif Ali 50, Saud Shakeel 41, Sahibzada Farhan 24; Mohammad Imran 3-28, Salman Ali Agha 3-34).

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2024