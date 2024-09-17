Rangers official martyred during armed robbery in Shaheed Benazirabad: police

A Rangers inspector was martyred after being shot and injured by two armed robbers in Shaheed Benazirabad, police said on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Shaheed Benazirabad, the incident occurred at 1:30pm on Tuesday on Qazi Ahmed Road.

“Ranger’s [inspector] namely Shahrukh Khan was going for depositing cash to Nawabshah City in Potohar Jeep, [when the suspect] opened fire upon seeing [him],” the statement said.

It added that as a result of the gunfire, the inspector sustained injuries and was shifted to the PMC Hospital Nawabshah. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The statement added that the robbers had also stolen Rs410,000 in cash from a citizen.

Nawabshah Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tanveer Tunio told Dawn.com that the martyred inspector was travelling with two other personnel when the robbery incident occurred.

“The police have arrested the suspects and recovered the looted cash from them,” SSP Tunio said.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to the martyred inspector and extended heartfelt condolences to his family.

He said that Inspector Shah Rukh Khan had achieved the highest rank of martyrdom while performing his duties.

With additional input from APP.