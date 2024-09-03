Protest in GB over ‘misuse’ of ATA, cybercrime laws

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Awami Action Committee on Monday organised a protest rally against the misuse of Anti-Terrorism Act and cybercrime laws, saying these laws are being used by the government to silence the voice of people against injustices in the area and to curb freedom of expression.

The rally was led by GB Awami Action Committee chairman Advocate Ehsan Ali, Baltistan division president Najaf Ali and senior leaders Baba Jan and Mumtaz Nagri.

The participants of the rally marched on the River View road and assembled at the Central Press Club of Gilgit where the committee leaders addressed the participants of the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, the committee leaders said that Anti-Terrorism Act and cybercrime laws are being misused by the government in the region.

They said that fake cases have been registered against political workers and GB Awami Action Committee office-bearers under the Anti-Terrorism Act and cybercrime laws to silence their voices which are being raised for the rights of the people.

They said that coercive actions against political workers would not be accepted and they would continue to use their right of freedom of speech.

The GB government recently included the name of the Awami Action Committee chairman and others in the Fourth Schedule.

Najaf Ali, the president of the Awami Action Committee, Baltistan division, said they have been demanding the basic rights of the local people, uninterrupted provision of electricity and the local people’s right to have ownership of local lands.

He said that instead resolving public issues, the Federal Investigation Agency has started registering fake cases against the local people.

The speakers said that local bodies elections have not been held in the area for the last two decades and “land grabbing and issuance of licences for mineral exploration to non-locals continue in the area”.

The protesters unanimously passed a resolution demanding the withdrawal of cybercrime notices issued to political workers. The resolution also demanded the government to dismiss illegal cases registered against the GB Awami Action Committee office-bearers.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2024