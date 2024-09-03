E-Paper | September 03, 2024

Protest in GB over ‘misuse’ of ATA, cybercrime laws

Jamil Nagri Published September 3, 2024 Updated September 3, 2024 08:42am
Protesters march through the Airport Road during a rally organised by the Gilgit-Baltistan Awami Action Committee, on Monday.—Photo by the writer
Protesters march through the Airport Road during a rally organised by the Gilgit-Baltistan Awami Action Committee, on Monday.—Photo by the writer

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Awami Action Committee on Monday organised a protest rally against the misuse of Anti-Terrorism Act and cybercrime laws, saying these laws are being used by the government to silence the voice of people against injustices in the area and to curb freedom of expression.

The rally was led by GB Awami Action Committee chairman Advocate Ehsan Ali, Baltistan division president Najaf Ali and senior leaders Baba Jan and Mumtaz Nagri.

The participants of the rally marched on the River View road and assembled at the Central Press Club of Gilgit where the committee leaders addressed the participants of the rally.

Speaking on the occasion, the committee leaders said that Anti-Terrorism Act and cybercrime laws are being misused by the government in the region.

They said that fake cases have been registered against political workers and GB Awami Action Committee office-bearers under the Anti-Terrorism Act and cybercrime laws to silence their voices which are being raised for the rights of the people.

They said that coercive actions against political workers would not be accepted and they would continue to use their right of freedom of speech.

The GB government recently included the name of the Awami Action Committee chairman and others in the Fourth Schedule.

Najaf Ali, the president of the Awami Action Committee, Baltistan division, said they have been demanding the basic rights of the local people, uninterrupted provision of electricity and the local people’s right to have ownership of local lands.

He said that instead resolving public issues, the Federal Investigation Agency has started registering fake cases against the local people.

The speakers said that local bodies elections have not been held in the area for the last two decades and “land grabbing and issuance of licences for mineral exploration to non-locals continue in the area”.

The protesters unanimously passed a resolution demanding the withdrawal of cybercrime notices issued to political workers. The resolution also demanded the government to dismiss illegal cases registered against the GB Awami Action Committee office-bearers.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The way out
03 Sep, 2024

The way out

Till the civilian leadership accepts that politics require compromise, nothing can be expected to change.
Land and power
03 Sep, 2024

Land and power

NO nexus is stronger than the link between political power and plots (land) in this country. This has always been ...
Degree drama
03 Sep, 2024

Degree drama

ELEMENTS within the state continue to employ underhanded, even farcical methods to silence their critics. Take the...
Bad air
Updated 02 Sep, 2024

Bad air

An average resident’s life expectancy is still reduced by 3.3 years due to air pollution in Pakistan, AQLI report says.
Ulema’s role
02 Sep, 2024

Ulema’s role

ALONG with robust action from the state, all elements within society are required to play their role to fend off the...
Protect women
02 Sep, 2024

Protect women

ENTRENCHED misogynistic and patriarchal beliefs have normalised violence against women in society; harassment, rape,...