Green Pakistan Initiative role in agriculture sector discussed in NA committee

ISLAMABAD: Mem­bers of the National Assembly Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research were on Monday given an in-depth briefing on Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI), led by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), in driving advancements within the country’s agriculture and livestock sectors.

The committee’s discussions at the Green Pakistan Initiative office in Rawalpindi covered several critical areas, emphasising the role of GPI in modernisation and sustainability of the country’s agriculture sector.

Members were briefed on how GPI plans to revolutionise the sector by introducing modern farming practices.

These include precision agriculture techniques, optimised fertiliser management, and advanced irrigation processes, all of which aim to significantly boost up crop yields.

The move is a strategic effort to reduce the country’s dependence on food grain imports, thereby enhancing the country’s capacity to increase agricultural exports.

The committee recognised the initiative’s comprehensive approach to ensuring a sustainable and resilient food system for the country. Through its focus on sustainable agriculture, the GPI is addressing the immediate challenges posed by climate change and resource constraints while laying the groundwork for long-term food security.

The GPI team demonstrated their ongoing efforts to empower local farmers with access to cutting-edge technologies and resources. These technologies are designed to enhance crop productivity and promote Climate Smart Agriculture practices.

The committee was particularly interested in how these innovations are being tailored to meet the needs of the country’s diverse agricultural regions, ensuring that farmers can achieve better yields and contribute to the overall goal of sustainable farming.

The briefing also provided an opportunity for GPI to present its future plans. The initiative is poised to launch a series of new projects aimed at further modernising the agricultural sector. These include the development of innovative farming techniques, expansion of support services for farmers, and initiatives to promote eco-friendly agricultural practices.

Published in Dawn, August 27th, 2024