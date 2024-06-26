Today's Paper | June 26, 2024

PM Shehbaz reiterates call for open dialogue with opposition for sake of country’s progress

Published June 26, 2024 Updated June 26, 2024 09:31pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses a session of the National Assembly on Wednesday. — PID
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses a session of the National Assembly on Wednesday. — PID

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated his invitation to the opposition, including the PTI, for open dialogue for the “betterment of the country”.

In a brief speech in the lower house of the Parliament today, the prime minister regretted that his repeated offers for the Charter of Economy following the 2018 elections were never responded in a positive manner.

“Come, let’s agree on the Charter of Economy today,” the premier said, which was met with applause from lawmakers.

He rued the “bitterness in national politics” and wondered who was responsible for it.

“In 76 years, we’ve reached a point where we’re even hesitating to shake hands with one another,” the prime minister said, emphasising past camaraderie and the ability to debate freely.

Addressing NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Shehbaz said: “If there are any problems [PTI’s] founder is facing in jail, then [let’s] talk about them.

“Once again I say today, come, let’s sit and talk, and we can sort out the problems.”

Alluding to the “hardships” imposed on his family and the party leaders in the past, the premier said he does not want the same to happen to the opposition.

He said that despite being a cancer survivor, he went to jail without creating a fuss.

The prime minister also highlighted that justice must always be delivered, whether to a political leader or an individual from any walk of life.

In response to the Shehbaz’s call for dialogue, PTI leader Omar Ayub said conversation would take place once Imran Khan and party workers are released from jail.

“[This] understanding will be reached once the government realises the wrongdoings,” Ayub said while speaking in the NA.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Extremist threat
Updated 26 Jun, 2024

Extremist threat

Do those who control the levers of state intend to confront the extremist elements that are fanning the flames of hatred in society?
Crime of torture
26 Jun, 2024

Crime of torture

WHILE the world observes the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, Pakistan finds itself among those...
Price of truth
26 Jun, 2024

Price of truth

JULIAN Assange will soon be a free man. The WikiLeaks founder, who had been in the crosshairs of the world’s most...
A new operation
Updated 25 Jun, 2024

A new operation

Clear deterrent action is needed against terrorist groups, but without upending the lives of people in the affected areas.
Power theft
25 Jun, 2024

Power theft

FEDERAL Energy Minister Awais Leghari’s statement during a TV interview that electricity theft amounts to Rs600bn ...
Fatal air
25 Jun, 2024

Fatal air

TOXIC air can cost us our children. It causes life-threatening illnesses, inflicts lifelong damage and leads to ...