PM Shehbaz reiterates call for open dialogue with opposition for sake of country’s progress

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated his invitation to the opposition, including the PTI, for open dialogue for the “betterment of the country”.

In a brief speech in the lower house of the Parliament today, the prime minister regretted that his repeated offers for the Charter of Economy following the 2018 elections were never responded in a positive manner.

“Come, let’s agree on the Charter of Economy today,” the premier said, which was met with applause from lawmakers.

He rued the “bitterness in national politics” and wondered who was responsible for it.

“In 76 years, we’ve reached a point where we’re even hesitating to shake hands with one another,” the prime minister said, emphasising past camaraderie and the ability to debate freely.

Addressing NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Shehbaz said: “If there are any problems [PTI’s] founder is facing in jail, then [let’s] talk about them.

“Once again I say today, come, let’s sit and talk, and we can sort out the problems.”

Alluding to the “hardships” imposed on his family and the party leaders in the past, the premier said he does not want the same to happen to the opposition.

He said that despite being a cancer survivor, he went to jail without creating a fuss.

The prime minister also highlighted that justice must always be delivered, whether to a political leader or an individual from any walk of life.

In response to the Shehbaz’s call for dialogue, PTI leader Omar Ayub said conversation would take place once Imran Khan and party workers are released from jail.

“[This] understanding will be reached once the government realises the wrongdoings,” Ayub said while speaking in the NA.