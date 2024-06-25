Today's Paper | June 25, 2024

Three new Supreme Court judges notified

Malik Asad Published June 25, 2024 Updated June 25, 2024 07:45am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Law and Justice on Monday notified appointment of three judges in the Supreme Court and issued a notification for appointment of acting chief justices of Lahore High Court (LHC) and Sindh High Court (SHC).

According to the notification, Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, Chief Justice of Sindh High Court, Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan, Chief Justice of Lahore High Court, and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan of LHC have been appointed in the Supreme Court.

The notification said: “In exercise of the powers conferred under clause (1) of Article 177 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President of Pakistan is pleased to appoint” the above-mentioned judges.

The parliamentary committee on appointment of judges last week confirmed the nominations of three high court judges to the Supreme Court.

Earlier, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) had nominated these judges for elevation to the top court.

Likewise, the law ministry notified Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, senior puisne judge of LHC, and Mohammad Shafi Siddiqui, senior puisne judge of SHC, as acting Chief Justices of LHC and SHC, respectively, till the appointment of regular chief justices by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, June 25th, 2024

