Today's Paper | June 13, 2024

LHC summons IG on ATC judge’s ‘harassment’ plea

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 13, 2024 Updated June 13, 2024 10:36am

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan on Wednesday summoned Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Anwar and other officials on a complaint by the presiding judge of an anti-terrorism court of Sargodha alleging harassment by the intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

The LHC registrar office received a special report on June 7 from District & Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Muhammad Abbas, wherein he said on May 25, the first day of his new charge as judge of the ATC Sargodha, a message was conveyed to him that some authority of ISI wanted to meet him in his chamber.

But, the judge said, he straightaway refused to meet him (the alleged authority).

The judge said ever since, he had been receiving some other oral reports from his family members, who are still staying at his previous residence allotted to him as judge of an Anti-Corruption Court, Bahawalpur, that some unknown persons at night time damaged the sui-gas meter installed outside the house.

Chief Justice converts the complaint into a contempt petition

He submitted that an electricity bill for the previous month with a huge amount has been received by his family, which was apparently a fake and possibility cannot be ruled out that the said bill has been sent with the connivance of Disco concerned by the crew of the intelligence agency.

The judicial officer further reported that his relatives are being teased by some unknown questioners with regard to his personal information.

He also reported an incident of firing on June 6, which damaged a transformer installed outside the main gate of the ATC.

The special judge sent another special report to the registrar on June 10 saying 19 post-arrest bail petitions and trials of nine other cases were fixed before his court on the said date.

He said the prosecution department moved an application for adjournment in two of the cases on the pretext that the prosecution has moved an application before the LHC for transfer of the cases but he declined the request to adjourn the cases as no stay order was produced before him.

He added that later on the same day the staff of the court and the in-charge police guard of ATC Sargodha told him that all roads leading to the court have been blocked on account of alleged threat alert. He said no one including the litigants were allowed access to the court. Even the under-trial prisoners were not produced by the police, he added.

The judge said the DSP concerned, when asked, was unable to give any satisfactory answer to the situation.

In his order, Chief Justice Khan noted that D&SJ Abbas enjoys a good reputation and he is an honest and hardworking judicial officer of this institution.

He said the judicial officer levelled serious allegations in his reports regarding the threats and harassment.

The chief justice converted the complaint of the judge into a contempt petition and issued a notice on it.

The chief justice summoned the IGP, regional police officer and district police officer in person for Thursday (today).

Published in Dawn, June 13th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Budget for stabilisation
Updated 13 Jun, 2024

Budget for stabilisation

The proposed steps lack any “disruptive policy changes", especially to "right-size" the govt, and doubts remain on authorities' ability to enforce new measures.
State of the economy
13 Jun, 2024

State of the economy

THE current fiscal year is but another year lost. Going by the new Pakistan Economic Survey, which maps the state of...
Unyielding onslaught
Updated 13 Jun, 2024

Unyielding onslaught

SEVEN soldiers paid the ultimate price in Lakki Marwat on Sunday when their vehicle was blown up in an IED attack,...
X diplomacy
Updated 12 Jun, 2024

X diplomacy

Both states can pursue adversarial policies, or come to the negotiating table and frankly discuss all outstanding issues, which can be tackled through dialogue.
Strange decisions
12 Jun, 2024

Strange decisions

THE ECP continues to wade deeper and deeper into controversy. Through its most recent decision, it had granted major...
Interest rate cut
Updated 11 Jun, 2024

Interest rate cut

The decision underscores SBP’s confidence that economic stability is gaining traction.