Today's Paper | June 10, 2024

Pakistan’s budget will aim to set stage for IMF bailout: analysts

Reuters Published June 10, 2024 Updated June 10, 2024 02:13pm

Pakistan’s coalition government is expected to lay out ambitious fiscal targets in the 2024/2025 (July-June) budget on Wednesday that will help strengthen its case for a new bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), officials and analysts said.

Pakistan is in talks with the IMF for a loan estimated to be anything between $6 billion to $8 billion to avert a default for an economy that is growing at the slowest pace in the region.

“The budget holds critical significance for Pakistan’s IMF programme and must close the gap between our revenue collection and total expenditure; it is thus likely be contractionary,” said Ali Hasanain, head of the economics department at the Lahore University of Management Sciences.

Pakistan narrowly averted a default last summer thanks to a short-term IMF bailout of $3 billion over nine months.

While its fiscal and external deficits have been brought under control, it came at the expense of a sharp drop in growth and industrial activity as well as high inflation, which averaged close to 30 per cent in the last financial year and 24.52pc over the last 11 months.

The growth target for the upcoming year is expected to be higher at 3.6pc compared to 2pc this year and economic contraction last year.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed public commitment to tough reforms since being elected in February elections, but high prices, unemployment and a lack of new job opportunities have piled political pressure on his coalition government.

Standard Chartered said in a note on the budget last month that fully implementing all the measures that the IMF is likely prescribing, such as increasing revenue through widening the tax base and power tariff hikes, will be tough for Sharif’s government.

“A weak coalition government, a vocal and popular opposition, and the difficulty of implementing deep-rooted structural reforms were seen as reasons for caution,” Standard Chartered said in the note.

“A key concern among local stakeholders was the risk that front-loading tough fiscal measures could face a backlash from the public,” it added.

It will also be the first test for new Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, formerly the chief of HBL, Pakistan’s largest bank, who was brought in by Sharif to formulate fresh policy solutions to address persistent problems in the $350 billion economy.

Previous finance ministers have shied away from thorny steps like cutting subsidies, reducing government spending and increasing tax revenues from politically sensitive sectors such as real estate, agriculture and retail.

Mustafa Pasha, chief investment officer at Lakson Investments, said he believes taking such steps would be difficult.

“Any attempt to tax agriculture, retail and real estate will likely be poorly structured and face legal challenges which will prevent any collection,” he said, although he added that failure to address IMF demands would likely lead to a delay in a new programme which Pakistan cannot afford for long.

Another key point to look out for in the budget will be targets set for proceeds from privatisation. Pakistan is looking to make its first major sale in nearly two decades as it sells a stake in its national airline.

It is expected to be the first in a series of sales of loss-making entities, particularly in the troubled power sector.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Approaching budget
Updated 10 Jun, 2024

Approaching budget

Many are sceptical of the premier and finmin of translating their words into well-defined actions in the budget. Will they prove their doubters wrong?
A fresh start?
10 Jun, 2024

A fresh start?

After a decade of acrimony and mistrust, it is natural to tread carefully. But the ball is in India’s court. Backchannel and Track II diplomacy can be revived.
Hidden cams
10 Jun, 2024

Hidden cams

THE Digital Rights Foundation has drawn attention to a disturbing trend that seems to only be ballooning instead of...
Enduring friendship
Updated 09 Jun, 2024

Enduring friendship

Pakistan will have to deliver on its promises to China of fool-proof security, and crack down on corruption.
Silencing dissent
Updated 09 Jun, 2024

Silencing dissent

Reports of an internet firewall, which reportedly aims to replicate the Great Firewall deployed by China to police internet traffic, are alarming.
Minors for sale
09 Jun, 2024

Minors for sale

THE curse of human trade has a doubly odious form — child trafficking. Pakistan, too, is haunted by this ugly...