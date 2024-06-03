Christian man attacked by Sargodha mob succumbs to injuries after 9 days

A Christian man in Sargodha, who was injured and rescued from a mob attack late last month, died at a hospital in Rawalpindi on Monday, a relative said.

On May 25, Sargodha police had rescued the man from a lynch mob over a desecration allegation also attacked the homes of some other members of the minority community in the district’s Mujahid Colony.

People had gathered and knocked on the door of the victim. When he came out, the mob attacked him with kicks and fists and hurled stones at him. The crowd had swelled and set a shoe shop belonging to the Christian family on fire and tried to enter their house after damaging the walls and doors.

Subsequently, a terrorism case had been registered against 44 nominated and 300/400 unidentified suspects, with more than 100 arrests being made. Meanwhile, the police had also registered a blasphemy case against the Christian man.

A nephew of the victim, had denied allegations of desecration.

On the day of the incident, after rescuing the man, the police had shifted him to a military hospital, with the nephew saying his uncle was in a stable condition.

A week ago, after posts on social media had claimed that the man and his son had died, the nephew clarified that he (his uncle) was “fine and alive” and had since been moved to a different hospital for treatment.

Today, another nephew of the Christian man, told Dawn.com that his uncle passed away at a hospital in Rawalpindi, adding that his body was being shifted back to Sargodha for a funeral, expected in Sargodha today afternoon.