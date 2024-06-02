Low prices, slow spending could bolster Fed’s faith in inflation outlook

WASHINGTON: Price cuts by major US retailers and new data showing a slowdown in consumer spending may boost the Federal Reserve’s confidence in falling inflation and take the edge off of corporate profits that have grabbed a larger share of national income since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Adjusted for inflation both overall consumption and disposable income dropped slightly in April. The Commerce Department had reported on Thursday that the U.S. economy grew more slowly than initially thought over the first three months of the year largely because of a lowered pace of consumption, a core prop of the economy that Fed officials feel needs to cool for inflation to return to the central bank’s 2pc target.

Inflation data released on Friday showed the personal consumption expenditures price index rose at a 2.7 per cent annual rate in April, matching the gain in March. The Fed uses PCE inflation to set its 2pc inflation target, while the “core” index stripped of volatile food and energy prices rose 2.8pc, also the same as the month before. p/ p/ Policymakers have been worried that progress back towards the central bank’s inflation target may have stalled after a steady decline from the peak above 7pc in June 2022.

But while the headline numbers pointed to another lost month, there were signs of change. Core prices rose less than expected on a month-to-month basis, and the twin declines in “real” consumption and income confirmed the sense of an economy easing gradually back from a period of fast growth and price increases.

“While American household balance sheets remain solid in our opinion, the margin for discretionary spending has been much thinner,” said Tuan Nguyen, an economist at RSM US, an observation that matched new data showing spending had slowed for things like recreational goods as consumers spent more for housing and utilities.

Published in Dawn, June 2nd, 2024