Today's Paper | May 04, 2024

Balochistan allocates Rs5bn for wheat procurement

Saleem Shahid Published May 4, 2024 Updated May 4, 2024 07:00am

QUETTA: The Baloch­is­tan government has app­roved the release of Rs5 billion for wheat procurement in the province and also decided to provide funds for purchasing bardana (gunny bags) for growers.

The decision was made at a meeting of the food department presided over by Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Friday.

It was decided in the meeting that half of the Rs5bn would be released on Monday, while the finance department was directed to release Rs130.90 million on Friday to start wheat procurement and commence the purchase of bardana immediately.

The meeting reviewed the Wheat Procurement Policy and Plan 2024, and it was decided to start the process of wheat procurement next week in light of the decisions of the Balochistan cabinet.

The meeting was informed that the food department currently has 58,000 tonnes of wheat in stock, remaining from last year’s distribution.

As per the decisions of the cabinet, the tendering process for the purchase of new bags has been initiated for wheat procurement according to the requirements of the current year.

According to the cabinet’s decisions, 500,000 tonnes of wheat will be purchased from farmers this year.

CM Bugti said that the provincial government has ample wheat reserves, but the cabinet has decided to purchase an additional 500,000 tonnes from farmers to benefit them directly.

He mentioned that past mismanagement has led to reluctance among food department officers to perform routine duties, causing delays in departmental matters, including wheat procurement.

Published in Dawn, May 4th, 2024

