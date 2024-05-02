OGDCL earns Rs171bn

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) posted a 7.18 per cent increase in its profit after tax (PAT) to Rs171.104 billion (earnings per share at Rs39.78 ) in the first nine months ending March 31 of 2023-24.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company said its net sales revenue was Rs348.164bn. The board announced an interim cash dividend of Rs2 per share or 20pc for the quarter ended March 31, in addition to the interim dividend of Rs4.1 per share already paid to its shareholders.

Published in Dawn, May 2nd, 2024