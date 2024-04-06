DAWN.COM Logo

Capital police book Dolphin Squad official on rape charge

Published April 6, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The capital police booked an official of the Dolphin Squad of the Rawalpindi police on the charge of rape, police said.

A woman, who is also the police official’s cousin, filed a complaint against him with Shahzad Town police station, stating that he raped her several times.

As per the FIR, the official took the woman to his house on the pretext of providing medical assistance to her after she fell ill where he raped her and threatened her of dire consequences.

Besides, he made videos and took pictures of her and later blackmailed her and extorted an amount of Rs200,000.

She alleged that he raped her multiple times by blackmailing her before and after her marriage, adding that he used to come over to her house during the absence of her husband and rape her at gunpoint.

He also asked her to arrange such illicit relations with her sister, and upon her refusal, the official threatened her with implicating her husband in false cases.

In response to the complaint, Shahzad Town police registered a case under Section 376 of the PPC against the police official.

The police have started an investigation, and the authority concerned at the Rawalpindi police is being approached for interrogation and arrest of the accused.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2024

