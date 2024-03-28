DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 28, 2024

PSX reaches new high, crosses 67,000 milestone in intraday trade

Dawn.com Published March 28, 2024 Updated March 28, 2024 11:30am
This image shows activity on the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday. — Screenshot via PSX data portal
This image shows activity on the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday. — Screenshot via PSX data portal

Bulls continued their stampede at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday as shares gained over 600 points in intraday trade as analysts attributing the rally to progress regarding the privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The KSE-100 index gained 639.22 points, or 0.96 per cent, to stand at 67,187 at 11am from the previous close of 66,547.78 points.

Arif Habib Limited, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) at 10:50am, said the index had crossed previous high level of 67,094 on intraday basis.

A day earlier, strong inter­national interest following significant progress tow­ards privatisation of the national flag carrier and optimism about International Monetary Fund (IMF) in­flows early next month had triggered a fresh buying spree, tossing the KSE 100-share index to an all-time high closing above 66,500 level.

It should be mentioned that on Tuesday the federal cabinet had approved the board of PIA Holding Company. The move was hailed as a significant development in the national carrier’s privatisation process as its liabilities and assets will be transferred to the holding company, which will be registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan.

Speaking to Dawn.com today, Mohammed Sohail, chief executive of Topline Securities, observed that the rally continued on Thursday with the KSE-100 index crossing the 67,000 mark.

“Foreign and local institutions buying amid positive news on privatisation and IMF,” he said.

Tahir Abbas, head of research at Arif Habib Limited, said, “This robust performance is primarily attributable to political clarity, successful staff-level agreement (SLA) with the IMF and initiation of talks with the Fund for a bigger and longer tenure programme.”

He also cited the attractive valuation of the market “as it is still trading at the price-to-earning ration of 4.4x”, adding that foreign interest and inflows in the market helped propel the momentum.

More to follow

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Judiciary’s SOS
Updated 28 Mar, 2024

Judiciary’s SOS

The ball is now in CJP Isa’s court, and he will feel pressure to take action.
Data protection
28 Mar, 2024

Data protection

WHAT do we want? Data protection laws. When do we want them? Immediately. Without delay, if we are to prevent ...
Selling humans
28 Mar, 2024

Selling humans

HUMAN traders feed off economic distress; they peddle promises of a better life to the impoverished who, mired in...
New terror wave
Updated 27 Mar, 2024

New terror wave

The time has come for decisive government action against militancy.
Development costs
27 Mar, 2024

Development costs

A HEFTY escalation of 30pc in the cost of ongoing federal development schemes is one of the many decisions where the...
Aitchison controversy
Updated 27 Mar, 2024

Aitchison controversy

It is hoped that higher authorities realise that politics and nepotism have no place in schools.