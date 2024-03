Ruet-i-Hilal committee meeting for Ramazan moon-sighting underway in Peshawar

The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee’s meeting to sight the Ramazan moon is underway in Peshawar currently.

The meeting is being chaired by Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad at the office of Administrator Auqaf in Peshawar.

Speaking to the media, Maulana Azad said the sun will set around 6:20pm today, after which the committee members throughout the country would try to sight the Ramazan moon.

Earlier, he had emphasised that similar meetings of zonal committees across the country would be held at their respective headquarters in Lahore, Karachi, Quetta and Islamabad to decide the moon-sighting of the holy month of Ramazan, 1445 AH.

Maulana Azad appealed to all citizens to be vigilant in sighting the moon, expressing hope for a unified day of fasting for the country.

Moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, UAE

Meanwhile, the Ramazan moon was sighted on Sunday evening in Saudi Arabia, according to the local media. Therefore, the holy month has begun in the kingdom on Monday, March 11.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia had called on Muslims to sight the crescent of Ramazan. The Supreme Court called on whoever sights the crescent — either by the naked eye or through binoculars — to report to the nearest court and register their observation, Khaleej Times reported.

The holy month will also begin in the UAE on Monday, March 11, as the country’s moon-sighting committee said the crescent moon for the holy month was spotted on Sunday evening.

Several other countries have already announced March 12 as the beginning of Ramazan, including Australia, Malaysia, Phili­ppines and Brunei.

Oman, too, has anno­unced that it will observe the beginning of Ramazan on March 12, as there was no sighting of the crescent moon on Sunday evening