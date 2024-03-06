DAWN.COM Logo

Maryam directs immediate relief for landslide victims in Parhana

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 6, 2024 Updated March 6, 2024 10:57am

RAWALPINDI: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has taken notice of the landslide incident in the Parhana area of New Murree and directed immediate relief activities in the affected area.

She expressed regret over the destruction of seven houses due to landslides and asked to provide all the necessary goods to the victims and relief cheques. She was informed that the district administration is engaged in relief activities. Due to land sliding in the area, as many as seven houses were damaged, and families had to shift to other places.

However, on Tuesday, District Administration Murree evacuated three more houses in Parhana village as the landslide was still damaging the area.

Talking to Dawn, Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Sherazi said that after the landslide, reliefgoods were provided to the affected; however, the land sliding had not stopped yet.

He said that the administration provided space for affected families in adjacent schools. He also said that he visited the affected site, the families were evacuated on time, and no human loss was reported.

He further said that as per the government directives, each house will be provided Rs 400,000 as compensation money, and the government is working to provide more in the coming days. He added that the road was closed due to land sliding and that an alternate route had been activated.

The main road would be cleared soon and repaired, he said.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2024

