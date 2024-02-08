DAWN.COM Logo

PML-N worker, postal official held over ‘ballot theft’ in Shangla

Our Correspondent Published February 8, 2024 Updated February 8, 2024 07:05am

SHANGLA: The Bisham police on Tuesday night arrested two persons, including a post office official, from the office of the returning officer for PK-28 for attempting to steal postal ballots of the provincial assembly seat.

On Tuesday night, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf workers gathered outside the assistant commissioner’s office after receiving information that some PML-N workers had entered his office with intentions of stealing postal ballots.

The protesting PTI workers called SHO Bisham police station Bakht Zahir, who reached the scene, and upon search, found two persons – a post office official and a PML-N worker – in a room at the assistant commissioner’s (RO) office.

The SHO arrested both of them and shifted them to the police van parked outside the office. However, the PTI workers stopped the police van and made videos and photos.

They also accused the police of allowing PML-N workers entry to the returning officer’s office at midnight to steal postal ballots. However, the SHO told them he had searched them and found nothing with them.

District police officer Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada told Dawn that he would check the matter with the Bisham police.

Published in Dawn, February 8th, 2024

