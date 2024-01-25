PTI covering candidates told to retire

ISLAMABAD: The Pak­istan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Wednes­day directed the party leaders and workers, who had filed nomination papers for the February 8 elections, to retire in favour of the party’s nominees or face termination of their party membership.

“All those candidates who are claiming to belong to PTI and are actively campaigning against the party’s nominated candidates but do not have endorsement from the par­ty are, hereby, instruc­ted to retire their candidacy immediately in favour of the party’s nominees. Those who do not do so will face immediate termination of their party membership,” said a statement, signed by party Secretary General Omer Ayub Khan.

“The provincial and regional presidents have been instructed to take necessary action against those who are violating the party policy at this crucial time,” it said.

As PTI was fearing rejection of nomination papers of its candidates, it had suggested three to four workers/leaders to file papers for each constituency and now more than one candidates, in most of the constituencies, have been claiming to represent the PTI and having the support of party founder Imran Khan.

The PTI has launched a portal through which people can check who is the PTI’s candidate.

PTI poll drive

In a related development, a PTI spokesperson announced that the party would formally kick-start its election campaign on Sunday.

He said all national and provincial assemblies’ candidates of PTI would come out on Sunday for an effective and active participation in the elections in light of the former prime minister’s instructions.

He said people firmly stood by the PTI and its leader imprisoned in Adiala Jail.

The spokesperson vowed that the alleged attempts to rob people of their right to vote would be foiled with the support of the masses.

Published in Dawn, January 25th, 2024