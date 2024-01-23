DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 23, 2024

Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi set to be named PCB chief

Kashif Abbasi Published January 23, 2024 Updated January 23, 2024 11:17am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Chief Minis­ter Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has emerged as the frontrunner to become the new chairman of the Pakistan Cric­ket Board’s (PCB) interim Management Committee, sources told Dawn on Monday.

The media mogul, according to sources, has the backing of caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar — who is also the PCB’s patron-in-chief — to take up the role.

Mohsin’s appointment in the position would mean he will also fill the spot left vacant in the PCB’s Board of Governors by former chief Zaka Ashraf, who stepped down from the post last week.

There’s also a high likelihood for Mohsin the be elected as the PCB chief when it’s long-awaited polls are held. But till then, Mohsin will be the third consecutive interim Management Committee chief of the board.

On Friday, Zaka had tendered his resignation from the position, two weeks before the expiry of the committee’s tenure that he had headed.

He tendered resignation three days after the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) had disallowed him from holding an MC meeting wherein he was supposed to form the BoG, which is the first step to hold the elections of PCB chairman for a three-year term.

The PCB is being run on adhoc basis since December 2022 when Ramiz Raja was removed from the post by the then prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. He was replaced by Najam Sethi as head of the interim committee, which was mainly tasked to conduct elections. But Sethi met the same fate as Ramiz later when Zaka took his place.

Published in Dawn, January 23rd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Our ‘free’ media
Updated 23 Jan, 2024

Our ‘free’ media

Powerful operators acting behind the scenes have used progressively coercive means to whip the media into lining up with their narratives.
FBR reforms
23 Jan, 2024

FBR reforms

THE caretaker government is reported to have ramped up the implementation of its plans to restructure the Federal...
Once again, no Olympics
23 Jan, 2024

Once again, no Olympics

THE words of captain Ammad Butt after Pakistan’s loss to New Zealand on Sunday spoke volumes about the state of ...
Subdued polls
Updated 22 Jan, 2024

Subdued polls

Citizenry is withdrawing from the process and appears comparably less enthusiastic than in previous years.
The coming disaster
22 Jan, 2024

The coming disaster

THE snowless winter in Indian-held Kashmir and neighbouring Ladakh is said to be unprecedented. It is the result of...
Vital step
22 Jan, 2024

Vital step

THE establishment of Islamabad’s first rape crisis cell at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences is a vital...