DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 21, 2024

Nayyab Ali — vying to change attitude and laws

Aleezeh Fatimah Published January 21, 2024 Updated January 21, 2024 08:06am
Nayyab Ali
Nayyab Ali

“People refuse to see us as anything more than just a beggar. During election campaigns, when volunteers from our community were distributing brochures, they faced derision. People told them to go away and beg somewhere else,” said Nayyab Ali, a transgender person who is one of the candidates contesting from Islamabad’s NA-46 and NA-47 constituencies.

She added that people’s reaction was no different when they learned that the volunteers were carrying out an election campaign.

Hailing from Okara, this wasn’t a novel reality for the independent candidate.

Her life as a transgender person has been turbulent. She was forced to leave home at the age of 13 and moved in with her grandmother. She was subjected to physical and sexual abuse and later attacked with acid by a man with whom she was in a relationship.

However, adversities failed to deter Ms Ali as she is convinced that in order to claim rights, “one needs to be politically strong”.

With this conviction, she entered politics to be “empowered” and claim her rightful space.

However, she has her work cut out as she is taking on two political bigwigs; PPP’s Raja Imran Ashraf and PML-N’s Anjum Aqeel Khan in the two constituencies.

She chose to compete from Islamabad because of “her familiarity with the place and people”.

While she might lack the weight of a big political force behind her, the list of her achievements and public service is long.

She received her undergraduate degrees in Botany at the University of Punjab and later did her master’s in International Relations from Preston University, Islamabad.

She was part of the special committee responsible for reviewing the Pakistan Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2018. The bill provided legal recognition to transgender persons and prohibited discrimination and harassment.

Ms Ali established the first school for the transgender community in her hometown and started a venture called ‘Khawaja Sira Community’ to provide basic education, vocational training, life skills education and driving classes to transgender persons.

She also served as the national coordinator of the All Pakistan Transgender Election Network (Apten).

In recognition of her services, she received the Franco-German Prize for Human Rights in 2020. The biennial German award is presented to individuals who have committed themselves to human rights. She has also been declared a Gender Equality Advocate in Pakistan by the United Nations Development Programme.

Ms Ali has already chalked out her priorities in case she wins the election. Her foremost goal is to “enhance the inclusion of the transgender community in politics and the legislation process”.

“As a parliamentarian, I think your biggest responsibility is law-making. The existing laws about harassment and injustice against marginalised groups don’t have a concept of punishment. It is written that one is not supposed to discriminate against transgender people, but there is no punishment for it,” she said, adding that her primary goal is to amend existing laws.

Published in Dawn, January 21st, 2024

Elections 2024
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Olive branch?
Updated 21 Jan, 2024

Olive branch?

It is imperative for the incarcerated PTI chief to clarify that his call for dialogue is not a veiled attempt to negotiate with the establishment.
Israeli intransigence
21 Jan, 2024

Israeli intransigence

ONE of the key factors that has fuelled Palestinian rage over the past few decades is the consistent Israeli denial...
A controversial legacy
21 Jan, 2024

A controversial legacy

THE oft-turbulent tenure of Zaka Ashraf as the country’s cricket chief is over, with the Pakistan Cricket Board...
What’s the plan?
Updated 20 Jan, 2024

What’s the plan?

Whichever party goes on to form the next govt will face steep challenges during a period of painful social and economic adjustment.
External challenges
20 Jan, 2024

External challenges

ALONG with fixing the economy and addressing the political polarisation, the new administration that takes charge...
Poison in the air
20 Jan, 2024

Poison in the air

CLEANING UP Pakistan’s toxic air is a daunting task, and demands a holistic approach and comprehensive policy...