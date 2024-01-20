Under-fire Zaka Ashraf leaves helm of Pakistan Cricket Board

ZAKA Ashraf

LAHORE: Zaka Ashraf tendered his resignation as the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Interim Management Committee (IMC) chairman on Friday, departing from his role 16 days prior to the scheduled completion of his extended three-month term, which commenced on November 4 last year.

The resignation, addressed to the patron-in-chief of PCB, Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, was submitted shortly after Mr Ashraf had chaired his final IMC meeting.

The committee granted app­roval to financial accounts and finalised the budget for the upcoming ninth edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL), set to kick off on February 17.

Confirming his departure to Dawn, Zaka Ashraf stated: “Yes, I have sent my resignation to the patron, citing reasons of having no more time to perform the duty as PCB chairman as I have other assignments.”

Outgoing chairman reshaped team after World Cup, but squad has fared poorly since

He expressed gratitude to the patron for the trust placed in him during his tenure, adding that he “did my best to perform”.

During the final IMC meeting under his leadership, financial accounts were approved, and the budget for the upcoming edition of the PSL was greenlit.

“The budget for the ninth PSL is almost 15 per cent less than the one spent on the previous edition, despite the price escalation in the country,” he noted.

Although citing time constraints as the reason for his resignation, sources indicated that Mr Ashraf’s effectiveness was hindered by the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, which delayed approvals for his submitted summaries.

The ministry maintained that his mandate was limited to day-to-day affairs, as per the prime minister’s notification.

Mr Ashraf, originally nominated by then premier Shehbaz Sharif, faced obstacles in organising PCB chairman elections due to legal challenges. Consequently, the IMC was formed, with Mr Ashraf as the chairman, to address the crisis. His tenure, initially set for four months, was extended for an additional three months, concluding on February 4.

Following Pakistan’s dismal run in last year’s World Cup, Mr Ashraf reshaped the team’s management, appointing Mohammad Hafeez as the team director after removing Mickey Arthur from the post along with his staff of head coach Grant Bradburn and batting coach Andrew Puttick.

It was under his tenure that Babar Azam stepped down as Pakistan’s all-format captain after nearly four years in charge. Mr Ashraf had also sent home chief selector Inzamamul Haq and replaced him with Wahab Riaz.

Meanwhile, Shan Masood was appointed as Pakistan’s Test captain while Shaheen Shah Afridi was named as the Twenty International skipper.

However, the team’s performances under Hafeez’s command have been lackluster so far, adding to Pakistan’s on-field woes under Mr Ashraf’s reign, which saw the side’s disastrous show in the Asia Cup as well.

Sources suggested that players had begun disregarding Mr Hafeez’s authority, attributing it to Mr Ashraf’s perceived lack of power. The prevailing circumstances hinted at an untenable situation, prompting the IMC chairman’s resignation.

Mr Ashraf had previously faced a similar situation in 2013 when he left the PCB chairmanship. Despite being appointed by then-patron and Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari, the change in government led by the incoming prime minister Nawaz Sharif compelled his resignation.

The PCB, in a press release, highlighted the accomplishments of Mr Ashraf’s tenure. The statement acknowledged significant achievements, including increased contributions for PCB from the ICC revenue, a historic BCCI delegation visit last year, and a few notable successes for both men’s and women’s teams.

President of the Islamabad Cricket Association, Shakil Sheikh, a staunch critic of Mr Ashraf, said the outgoing chief’s tenure was the “darkest era” in PCB’s history.

Following the resignation, Prime Minister Kakar, in accordance with Article 38 of the PCB Constitution, holds the authority to nominate a new IMC along with a new chairman. The appointed IMC will be responsible for nominating the Board of Governors and organising elections for the new PCB chairman.

Published in Dawn, January 20th, 2024