Back and forth in PTI over Marwat’s electioneering continues

ISLAMABAD: PTI has allowed its firebrand leader Advocate Sher Afzal Marwat to continue leading the election campaign in the provinces.

The announcement was made by PTI’s erstwhile chairman Barrister Gohar Khan on Thursday, a day after Mr Marwat was stopped from taking part in political activities on the directive of Imran Khan.

The notification issued on Wednesday stated that Mr Marwat had been asked to reach the capital at the earliest. However, after meeting with Mr Khan in Adiala Jail on Thursday, Mr Gohar said that the lawyer had been allowed to resume campaigning in Sindh.

He said that Mr Marwat, who was standing beside him, returned from Sindh to Islamabad on the founding chairman’s directives. “But he will go again to the provinces for election campaigns.”

While replying to a question, the PTI chairman said the notification shouldn’t have been issued since Mr Marwat was campaigning “with the party’s permission”.

Lawyer allowed to return for campaigning in Sindh

When asked about Mr Marwat’s accusation about party tickets not being awarded on merit, Mr Gohar said Shibli Faraz and PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub worked day and night and awarded the tickets on merit after consultation with him.

“They did not make any decisions on their own. The decision was made by the whole party. There is no dispute in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab over the distribution of tickets,” he said, adding that tickets on only 30 to 40 seats needed reconsideration as there were more popular candidates with better chances of winning.

Meanwhile, Mr Marwat claimed that the incarcerated PTI leader was not aware of the notification issued on Wednesday and had issued no directives for his return.

“Imran Khan has put the responsibility on the whole team to work collectively in Punjab. I offered that I want to go to Punjab, but he said Punjab will rise by itself … I will continue holding election campaigns in KP, Sindh and Balochistan,” added Mr Marwat.

He said that he spoke to Mr Khan about PTI Information Secretary Raoof Hasan, and the ex-PM had conveyed his annoyance with Mr Hasan.

PTI to launch campaign

Earlier, Mr Gohar said the process of awarding tickets was almost done, and a list will be shared online soon.

He added that the election campaign will start on Saturday.

The party has also announced that it will hold its second virtual public meeting on the same day at 7pm.

Mr Gohar, Mr Hasan, Omar Ayub, and other party leaders will address the public rally, which will be broadcast live on all social media platforms.

Published in Dawn, January 19th, 2024