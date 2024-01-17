Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspace by Iran killing 2 children: Foreign Office

Pakistan issued a strongly worded condemnation on Wednesday, denouncing what it described as the “unprovoked violation of its airspace by Iran”.

The incident, according to a Foreign Office statement released after midnight, resulted in the “deaths of two innocent children while injuring of three girls”. The statement did not mention the location where the casualties took place.

It came on the heels of a report in Reuters quoting Iranian state media as announcing it had targeted two bases belonging to militant group, Jaish al Adl, allegedly in Pakistan. The attack reportedly came a day after similar strikes in Iraq and Syria.

“These bases were hit and destroyed by missiles and drones,” the Reuters report added, quoting Iranian state media. According to the report, Nournews, affiliated with the country’s top security body, claimed the attacked bases were located in Balochistan.

The Foreign Office vehemently protested the “violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty”, calling it “completely unacceptable” and warning it “can have serious consequences”.

It expressed concern that the “illegal act” took place despite the existence of several established channels of communication between Pakistan and Iran, adding that a “strong protest has already been lodged with the concerned senior official in the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran”.

It said: “Additionally, the Iranian Charge d’affaires has been called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to convey our strongest condemnation of this blatant violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and that the responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran.”

“Pakistan has always said terrorism is a common threat to all countries in the region that requires coordinated action. Such unilateral acts are not in conformity with good neighbourly relations and can seriously undermine bilateral trust and confidence,” the statement concluded.