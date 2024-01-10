DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 10, 2024

‘Over 6,000 vanished trying to reach Spain in 2023’

AFP Published January 10, 2024 Updated January 10, 2024 07:59am

MADRID: At least 6,618 migrants died or disappeared while trying to reach Spain by sea in 2023, when record numbers headed for the Canary Islands, a migr­ants’ rights group said on Tuesday.

This “shameful” figure is almost three times the number recorded in the previous year — 2,390 — and the highest since charity Caminando Front­eras, or Walking Borders, began keeping a tally in 2007, its coordinator, Helena Maleno, told a news conference.

The total includes 384 children, according to the organisation, which compiles its figures from families of migrants who died or went missing and from official rescue statistics.

Maleno blamed the rise in migrant deaths and disappearances last year on a lack of resources for rescuers. Nearly half involved migrants who had departed for Spain from Senegal.

The vast majority of fatalities — 6,007 — took place on the Atlantic migration route.

The number of migrants arriving illegally in Spain in 2023 nearly doubled from the previous year, reaching 56,852, according to interior ministry figures.

That was the highest number since 2018, when 64,298 migrants entered the country.

The majority, about 70 per cent, arrived in the Canary Islands, which, at their closest point, are barely 100km from the northwest coast of Africa.

‘Saved lives’

The direct journey from Senegal to the Canaries usually takes a week of difficult upwind sailing of around 1,600km.

Spain’s central government in October pledged an aid package worth 50 million euros ($54m) to help the archipelago cope with the surge in arrivals.

Spanish Interior Minis­ter Fernando Grande-Marlaska said on Thursday this cooperation with African nations had stopped the departure of more than 27,000 would-be migrants to Spain last year.

“We have saved lives,” he claimed.

Published in Dawn, January 10th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Maulana’s mission
10 Jan, 2024

Maulana’s mission

IF one of the main purposes of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s visit to Afghanistan was to convince the Afghan...
Ill-prepared
10 Jan, 2024

Ill-prepared

THE Election Commission of Pakistan appears to be struggling in its preparation for the polls. After several...
Uniform crimes
10 Jan, 2024

Uniform crimes

WHILE misconduct in law enforcement is not unique to Pakistan, it would not be far-fetched to state that criminality...
Moving forward
Updated 09 Jan, 2024

Moving forward

SC has ensured disqualification laws won’t be used as Damocles’ sword over a condemned politician’s neck.
Bleeding money
09 Jan, 2024

Bleeding money

THAT some of the country’s state-run commercial entities suffered financial losses totalling a staggering Rs1.4tr,...
Drubbing down under
09 Jan, 2024

Drubbing down under

TWO numbers came up after Pakistan’s loss to Australia in the third and final Test of the series in Sydney that...