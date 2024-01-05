DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 05, 2024

India sends warship after hijacking of Liberian-flagged vessel in Arabian Sea

Reuters Published January 5, 2024 Updated January 5, 2024 12:53pm

An Indian Navy warship was moving towards a hijacked Liberian-flagged vessel in the Arabian Sea, and aircraft were closely monitoring the situation, the Indian navy said on Friday.

At least 15 Indian crew members were on board the MV Lila Norfolk, which was hijacked near Somalia’s coast and the navy received information about it on Thursday evening, Indian news agency ANI, in which Reuters has a minority stake, reported earlier, citing military officials.

The ship sent a message on the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations portal saying five to six unknown armed personnel had boarded on the evening of Jan 4, the Indian navy statement said.

An Indian warship, the INS Chennai, was diverted and deployed to assist the vessel, the statement said, adding that a naval aircraft overflew the hijacked vessel on Friday and had established contact with it.

The Indian navy has increased its surveillance of the Arabian Sea after a recent spate of attacks in the region.

Earlier this week, the navy said it had investigated a large number of fishing vessels and boarded vessels of interest in the North and Central Arabian Sea.

“India plays the role of a net security provider in the entire Indian Ocean region. We will ensure that maritime trade in this region rises from the sea to the heights of the sky,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said last month of the increased surveillance in the region.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gathering storm?
Updated 05 Jan, 2024

Gathering storm?

Israel usually maintains an air of ambiguity about its murderous foreign operations.
Symbolic violence
Updated 05 Jan, 2024

Symbolic violence

ECP needs to introspect and ask itself why so many issues related to upcoming elections continue to arise.
Digital deception
05 Jan, 2024

Digital deception

THE world is hurtling towards an era where artificial intelligence is reshaping our reality. In democracies...
Ephemeral hopes
Updated 04 Jan, 2024

Ephemeral hopes

The people of Pakistan deserve some calm in this new year, which the upcoming election was hoped to deliver.
Bangladesh crackdown
04 Jan, 2024

Bangladesh crackdown

WHILE Bangladesh will go to the polls on Sunday to elect a new government, it will not be much of a contest, as the...
Licence to teach
04 Jan, 2024

Licence to teach

THE caretaker Sindh government has introduced Pakistan’s first teaching licence test, a commendable step in...