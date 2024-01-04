DAWN.COM Logo

ECP asked to delete five confusing poll symbols

Iftikhar A. Khan Published January 4, 2024 Updated January 4, 2024 07:26am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party has asked the ECP to strike off five confusing election symbols from the approved list of poll symbols.

Senator Taj Haider, who heads PPP’s central election cell, through a letter invited the attention of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja towards the fact that there were some poll symbols on the list of approved ECP election symbols bearing close resemblance with the PPP’s election symbol of Arrow.

“This resemblance can confuse ordinary voters and there is a danger that our votes can be stamped on these symbols if these were allotted to other candidates,” the PPP senator pointed out.

He said that a similar plea of Jehangir Tareen before the 2018 by-polls was upheld by court. In the petition, Mr Tareen had said that the election symbol of PML-N candidate (batsman) had resemblance with the petitioner’s poll symbol (bat) and, therefore, that should be removed.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2024

