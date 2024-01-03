Guidelines for ‘efficient’ transport of election staff, material issued

RAWALPINDI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released guidelines for the efficient and transparent administration of the elections as well as for the transportation of the polling staff and election material.

According to sources, the ECP also issued orders for the finalisation of all transportation and communication plans and other arrangements five days before the polling day. It asked the officials to share these plans with the provincial election commissioners who will forward them to the ECP central control room established at the Secretariat.

The guidelines said strict disciplinary action would be initiated under Section 55 of the Elections Act, 2017 against staff found absent or negligent on security duty.

A letter containing guidelines was sent to the district returning officers and returning officers as well as the Punjab chief secretary and the police chiefs. It said a detailed transportation and security plan should be prepared according to the guidelines given for the transportation of polling staff and election material to the polling stations and the safe return of the material and staff after the completion of voting.

Under the guidelines, a committee headed by a relevant DRO and comprising the district election commissioner, deputy commissioner or a nominated officer of the deputy commissioner and the returning officer concerned had “been tasked to take assessment of movement plan and requirement of vehicles for transportation of polling staff and election material before poll day and after completion of polling”.

According to the guideline, preferably one vehicle for one location (a polling station) may be hired keeping in view the convenience of polling staff, prompt dispatch of results, and proper security of staff and polling bags.

In case, more than one polling stations are established in one building then the presiding officers and senior assistant presiding officers of such polling stations may be adjusted in one vehicle subject to its capacity.

Similarly, if there is a deficiency of vehicles in the area then more than one polling station can be clubbed for transportation of polling staff/election material by taking into account their vicinity with each other.

Under the guideline, during the delivery of election material from RO’s office and retrieval of election material, the presiding officer along with the senior assistant presiding officer shall be accompanied by a sufficient number of security personnel for each polling station.

In case of the absence of deputed security personnel, the matter shall be immediately reported to the RO. In case of failure to do so, strict disciplinary action will be imposed under section 55 of the Elections Act, 2017.

Similarly, the other security staff to be engaged for manning polling stations are required to move separately as per their separate transportation arrangements for deployment on duty.

The RO concerned is advised to keep complete details: vehicles with registration numbers, drivers with their contact numbers and security staff accompanying the presiding officer.

While hiring a vehicle for the transportation of staff and election material, the guidelines asked to ensure that the capacity and condition of the vehicle were as per the requirement of that particular area.

A senior official claimed that they have completed 90 per cent of the guidelines given by the ECP chief regarding the transportation plan for the smooth conduct of 2024 polls and the rest will be completed within a couple of days.

In light of these instructions, the Punjab IG gave orders to the police, divisional and district administration and regional transport authorities to complete all matters related to the election duty.

Regional Police Officer Syed Khurram Ali and City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani also sent letters to all district police officers and divisional SPs to arrange transportation and security plans for election duties. The transport authorities have also been obliged to prepare the transposition plan and provide it to the transport returning officers.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2024