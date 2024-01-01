In pictures: World welcomes 2024 with fireworks, reflection and a royal farewell

Sydney sparkled under a shower of silver and gold fireworks while the mood in Gaza remained bleak, with residents more concerned with survival.

The world welcomed 2024 with a mix of celebration and sombre reflection.

Sydney sparkled under a shower of silver and gold fireworks commemorating the 50th anniversary of its iconic Opera House, while the mood in Gaza remained bleak, with residents more concerned with survival.

In Europe, Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II announced her abdication after over half a century on the throne.

Here’s how places and people around the world bid farewell to 2023 and welcomed the New Year.

People take pictures as they observe the last sunset of the year on a viewing deck at Namsan tower in Seoul, South Korea. — AFP

Fireworks explode over the city skyline along the Chao Phraya River during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Bangkok. — AFP

A man wearing traditional attire takes part in a parade to celebrate Tamu Lhosar, a New Year festival of the Gurung community in Kathmandu, Nepal. — Reuters

The “family fireworks”, displayed three hours before midnight every year ahead of the main show at midnight, fill the sky over the Opera House (L) and Sydney Harbour Bridge (R) in Sydney on New Year’s Eve. — AFP

Visitors throng the illuminated Atal Pedestrian Bridge over Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad on the eve of New Year. — AFP

People dance during an eight-hour tour where customers visit different bars and restaurants in Caracas, Venezuela. — Reuters

People ride a historical tramway at Taksim Square during preparations to celebrate the New Year 2024 in Istanbul. — AFP

Fireworks explode over the Grand Palace during the New Year celebrations, in Bangkok, Thailand. — Reuters

People dance during a party on New Year’s day in Mumbai, India. — Reuters

“2024” is projected in the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, during the New Year’s celebrations, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. — Reuters

Children play during New Year’s Eve celebrations at a street in Mandaluyong, Metro Manila, Philippines. — Reuters

A reveller wearing a 2024 headband looks on during a New Year countdown event in Beijing, China. — AFP

A musician plays the guitar and sings on a street during the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Moscow, Russia. — AFP