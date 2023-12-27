‘Diplomatic luminary’ Riaz Khokhar is no more

Riaz Khokhar.—Tanveer Shahzad

Ambassador Riaz Khokhar, a luminary of Pakistani diplomacy, passed away on Tuesday, leaving behind a legacy that spans several decades of significant contributions to his country’s foreign relations.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, while conveying heartfelt condolences on the passing of Mr Khokhar, the former foreign secretary, on behalf of the Foreign Office characterised him as a “role model” for the Forei­­gn Service, whose abse­n­­ce will be deeply felt.

Born on December 31, 1942, Mr Khokhar embarked in October 1966 on a diplomatic journey that saw him become one of Pakistan’s most influential figures in foreign relati­ons, dedicating his life to diplomacy.

In the early years of his career, Mr Khokhar rapidly ascended through the ranks. His profound understanding of foreign affairs earned him early recognition and key appo­in­tments, most notably as the High Commissioner to India from 1992 to 1997.

This period was a particularly deli­­cate phase in Pakistan-India relations, fraught with challenges, especially over the Kashmir issue. Mr Khokhar’s tenure was marked by his adept handling of these complexities.

Following this, Mr Khokhar moved on to the United States, where he served as the country’s envoy from 1997 to 1999. This period was critical for Pak-US relations, especially in the wake of Pakistan’s nuclear tests in 1998, which led to strained relations and sanctions from the US.

Mr Khokhar’s ambassadorial journey continued in China from 1999 to 2002, a tenure that further showcased his ability to foster and manage significant international relationships. During this period, Pakistan-China relations saw a considerable strengthening, marked by strategic initiatives like the development of the Gwadar Port and the Chashma Nuclear Power Plant.

Mr Khokhar’s diplomatic orientations, shaped by his tenure in three critical assignments, were distinctly marked by his attitudes towards Pakistan’s most consequential relationships with the US, China, and India. He was known for his hawkish sta­nce on India, advocating for a strong and potentially uncompromising ap­­proach in handling bilateral issues, particularly Kashmir.

Mr Khokhar’s perspective towards the US was characterised by a sense of distrust, a sentiment possibly rooted in the complex geopolitical and historical factors that in­­f­l­uenced Pakistan-US relations during his career. In contrast, he demons­tr­a­ted a pronounced pro-China leaning, favouring a highly supportive stance towards China. He viewed the stren­gthening of ties with China as strategically advantageous for Pakistan.

These leanings significantly influenced Mr Khokhar’s approach to managing Pakistan’s foreign policy during his tenure as the foreign secretary from June 2002 to February 2005, a period that marked the pinnacle of his illustrious career. During this period, he navigated a complex post-9/11 geopolitical landscape. His leadership was crucial in balancing Pakistan’s alignment with the US in the War on Terror, while simultaneously maintaining its relations with China and managing strained ties with India.

Mr Khokhar played a pivotal role in the Composite Dialogue process between India and Pakistan, initiated in the early 2000s to address a range of bilateral issues. His deep understanding of the dynamics of India-Pakistan relations, was instrumental in advancing these talks, particularly in navigating the sensitive Kashmir issue and seeking a peaceful resolution. His tenure was mar­ked by the promotion of various confidence-building measures aimed at reducing tensions and fostering mutual understanding between the two arch rivals — notably the 2003 ceasefire understanding.

Despite being appointed as the foreign secretary by Gen Musharraf, Mr Khokhar maintained a stance in opposition to Gen Musharraf’s four-point formula for resolving the Kashmir dispute. Firmly believing that unilateral flexibility towards India could undermine Pakistan’s interests, he consistently advocated for a staunch adherence to UN resolutions and the Simla Agreement. He was a strong proponent of established diplomatic frame­­works rather than pursuing unconventional, “out-of-the-box” solutions.

Former foreign secretary Salman Bashir described him as “a clear headed person, who never shied from speaking truth to power”.

Mr Khokhar stood out as one of the final exemplars of traditional foreign secretaries, a respected figure whose counsel was earnestly regarded by the contemporary government, a contrast to his successors who were often seen as mere administrators.

His legacy is also marked by his principled stance of not accepting any post-retirement government position, maintaining his integrity. However, he continued to contribute his insights on the think-tank circuit, staying actively engaged in shaping foreign policy discourse.

Former ambassador to US, UK and UN Dr Maleeha Lodhi said: “His knowledge, grasp and experience of Pakistan’s foreign policy was un­­ma­t­ched. I worked with him when he was the foreign secretary and I was Pak­istan’s High Commissioner to the UK and found him ever helpful and supportive, always providing the guidance that I needed from time to time.

“We remained in close touch in his final months when he would share his views about the situation in the country, state of the foreign ministry and the catastrophe in Gaza. He wrote this in one of his last messages to me in November about Gaza: ‘Colossal human tragedy. The world is cruel’,” she recalled.

Former high commissioner to India Abdul Basit recalled that couple of weeks back, Mr Khokhar had shared with him his concerns.

“He sounded extremely worried the way our foreign policy was being conducted. He was of the strong conviction that Pakistan had all the diplomatic essentials available. How­ever, we can achieve our objectives abroad only if we had the right and dedicated people at the helm,” Mr Basit shared.

