PML-N candidate under fire over oath-taking video

MUZAFFARGARH: A video circulating on social media shows PML-N candidate for NA-177 and other constituencies Syed Basit Sultan seeking an oath on the Holy Quran from a number of people, seeking allegiance ahead of the upcoming elections.

Mr Bukhari gained prominence last year when he departed from the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and joined the ruling coalition, led by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. Alongside his wife and daughter, he has submitted nomination papers for NA-176, NA-177, PP-272 and PP-273.

In response to critics questioning his oath tactics, Mr Bukhari said that supporters, including former union council chairmen, voluntarily took the oath to dispel opposition propaganda that he lacked constituents’ support.

He claimed that the purpose was to provide a response to opponents’ claims, he said, and added that he initially resisted holding the oath but acceded at the request of friends.

The act of taking oath from constituents in an election context has drawn condemnation from political circles in Muzaffargarh. Some alleged that Mr Bukhari, having failed to secure significant projects for his constituency, is now relying on symbolic gestures.

As electioneering gains momentum, candidates are engaging in various activities, from attending rituals to visiting wedding ceremonies, funerals and qul, while voters, more vigilant this time, say they will scrutinise candidates’ performance over the last five years. —

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2023